Gridiron Fitness, in Wellington, has been a labor of love, hard work, and dedication to bring something different to the community. It is a place where ever-evolving fitness and fun can be accomplished under one roof without all of the traditional stereotypes of many big box gyms. The staff believe in community, accountability, nutrition, perspiration, inspiration and a healthy lifestyle.

Grid Iron Fitness Studio also offers challenging and fun classes and programs customizable to every fitness level. The studio’s members are real people with real goals and real desires to achieve those goals – rather than numbers in a crowd.

At Gridiron they get it! You bring the effort and the time and they will help you get there!

Congratulations on your new fitness studio Grid Iron Fitness Studio, and Welcome to Wellington!

For more information:

Kelly Carroll

970.568.1118

http://www.gridironwellington.com