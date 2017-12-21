Wellington’s CAC welcomes Automotive Repair of Wellington

Submitted by Kacy Lobato / Administrative Assistant of the Wellington Area Chamber Of Commerce)

The Wellington Area Chamber Of Commerce welcomed one of Wellington’s newest members, Automotive Repair of Wellington with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony last Thursday, December 14th. Owners John and Linda Knaack also hosted the December Business After Hours event following the ceremony, featuring food and beverages from local businesses “A Taste Of Wellington’.

Automotive Repair of Wellington is a professional family owned business. Their mechanic / owner comes highly skilled and trained to repair Wellington area cars, keeping people safe on the road and is located on 3703 Cleveland Avenue, Wellington, CO 80549. Call today! (970) 567-8333.