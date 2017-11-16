Wellington’s Global Christmas Project – Drop Off Sites

Claire Huerta, with the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child – is reaching out with information that would interest the Wellington community.

On Nov. 13, drop-off locations around the multi-county Northern Colorado Area Team will be open to receive gift-filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.

During the project’s National Collection Week (Nov. 13–20), these sites will collect shoebox donations filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys for children living in poverty overseas. This year, the Northern Colorado Area Team volunteers hope to contribute 21,050 shoebox gifts to reach children in need.

Interview Opportunities: Please let me know if you would like to speak with a site coordinator or Wellington project leaders about this effort.

Additional Information: A full release is below my signature. For a complete list of participating drop-off locations, searchable by ZIP code, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Claire Huerta

612-359-7023

chuerta@samaritan.org