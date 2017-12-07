Floats, lights and people celebrate Wellington annual parade of lights

Wellington celebrated Christmas with a Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 2. Townspeople lined Cleveland Avenue to watch lighted floats, meet neighbors, visit local businesses, and enjoy the “Super Moon” (a new or full moon at a time when the moon is closest to Earth) that hung in the sky. Lights also adorned the trees and shops, adding to the festivities.
