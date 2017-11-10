Wing Shack Collects Turkeys for Colorado and Wyoming Families

November 7, 2017: The Wing Shack is excited to once again host Turkey Drives at each of their six regional locations. In 2016, the Wing Shack collected nearly 500 turkeys for the Weld Food Bank and the Food Bank for Larimer County. In addition to continuing partnerships with the Food Bank for Larimer County and Weld County Food Bank, the Wing Shack is thrilled to partner with Needs, Inc., a food pantry based out of Cheyenne. Needs Inc. is one of Cheyenne’s largest food pantries distributing a total of 110,000 meals last year.
Guests of the Wing Shack who donate a turkey will do more than contribute to a family in need – guests who bring in a frozen turkey for donation will be reciprocated with a coupon for 5 Free Boneless Wings. Additionally, the Wing Shack will donate $5 for every turkey it receives to the local food bank for that store location.
Wing Shack locations and partnering Food Banks:
Weld Food Bank – www.weldfoodbank.org
Garden City (2704 8th Avenue, Garden City, CO 80631, 970.356.7900)
West Greeley: 1815 65th Avenue, Greely, CO 80634, 970.356.4651
Windsor: 1261 Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550, 970.686.5202
Food Bank for Larimer County – www.foodbanklarimer.org
Loveland: 158 E. 29th Street, Loveland, CO 80538, 970.669.3929
Fort Collins: 1011 S. Lemay Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524, 970.631.8067
Needs, Inc. – www.needsinc.org
Cheyenne: 1439 Stillwater Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82009, 307.514.6700
For any additional inquiries please contact Doug Baker at (970) 396 8133 or by email at dbaker@wingshackwings.com.
