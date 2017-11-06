Winter weather to continue through Tuesday in Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado and Larimer County are under a winter weather advisory by the national weather service.

On Tuesday, expect accumulating snow with wind gusts as high as 17mph. 3-5 inches is possible. Snow will continue before 11am, with a high near 31 on Tuesday. New accumulation of less than one inch is possible. Later on Tuesday it will be mostly cloudy and gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 16.

On Wednesday it should warm up slightly with a high near 45.

The extended forecast: