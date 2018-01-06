Wolverine Farm Debuts new Writer in Residence Program at the Publick House

Fort Collins, CO– Fort Collins, CO– Wolverine Farm Publishing and Wolverine Farm Letterpress and Publick House are excited to announce our new Writer In Residence program for 2018. In order to better serve the writing community and encourage individual authors and poets to interact with one another and build a strong network, we present the Writer in Residence (WIR) program. Each month we select a local writer who agrees to be present and in good writing form at the Publick House throughout the month, and to perform a free, public, in-house reading or workshop.

“Writers of all genres will be selected–from poetry, screenplays and journalism, to science and young adult fiction,” said Founder/Director Todd Simmons, “as it is our belief that when writers interact with their community in a social setting, it is a vital step toward a healthy and active local culture.”

The program kicks off with local writer Michael Bussmann, a poet, essayist, and fiction writer best known for his chapbook, Aprill, 1888–a series of poems dealing with the only lynching in Fort Collins history. Mr. Bussmann is currently at work on a series of place-based poems, and a long-form essay entitled, “In Defense of Top Gun.”