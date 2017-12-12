Woodward’s lights join display at Gardens at Spring Creek this year

Enjoy one of Northern Colorado’s best holiday traditions at the Gardens at Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Avenue, Fort Collins. Stroll through the whimsically decorated and twinkling Gardens lit by hundreds of thousands of LED lights. New this year, due to construction on their Drake Campus, Woodward, Inc., will be moving and incorporating their Holiday Display into the Gardens of Lights. Open every night, from 5 to 9 p.m., rain, shine, or snow, from December 1-January 7, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

See huge sculptural flowers, a brilliant blue pond, butterflies, and a Primordial Forest with dinosaurs—all created entirely from holiday lights! On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, visit with Santa, listen to holiday music, make seasonal crafts, and enjoy warm drinks. Check the schedule at https://fcgov.com/gardens/programsspecial-events/special-events/garden-of-lights for entertainment, Santa, and other attractions.

Although there is no ticket cost to enter, a $5 suggested donation per adult and $2 suggested donation per child is appreciated. Children 2 years and under admitted free.