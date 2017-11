Enjoy an evening of slow vinyasa yoga, followed by a free glass of wine and some relaxing collage art, at “Yoga, Art & Wine,” sponsored by the the Windsor Department of Parks, Recreation & Culture. Instructed by Keri Hanson, the event will be held on Friday, November 3, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., at the Windsor Art & Heritage Center, 116 5th Street, Windsor.

Please bring your own yoga mat. $30 per person; ages 21+ only. See more at https://facebook.com/events/1935432076716008/