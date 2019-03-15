10-Year Vision and Goals Are Here – Plus Speed Date the Arts

After nearly two years of community engagement, consulting and review, the vision and goals for the new 10-year FoCo Creates Arts and Culture Plan have been released. There are multiple ways to review and respond. Cultural Services is offering a free community discussion on Tuesday, March 26 from 2:00 to 3:30 in the Magnolia Room at the Lincoln Center as well as online engagement.

The second community event, the afternoon will include a presentation about the vision and goals for Fort Collins, how they were created and what they hope to achieve. Attendees will also meet Jim McDonald the new director of Cultural Services then gets a chance to speed date the arts. Attendees will be part of timed, rotating, small group discussions featuring the City’s current cultural resources, programs and facilities face-to-face with the people that run them.

Agenda

2:00 – 2:30 – Introduction to the new Cultural Services Director and the DRAFT of the vision and goals for the Arts and Culture Plan

2:30 – 3:00 – Small group discussions about the vision and goals

3:00 – 3:30 – Speed Dating the Arts – whirlwind activity letting you spend face-to-face time with the leaders of the arts and cultural outlets

Feedback will be compiled, shared with City Council and used to fine tune the plan. If you can’t make the event, you can contribute and review the vision and goals at ourcity.fcgov.com/fococreates. RSVP for the event at www.surveygizmo.com/s3/4885574/RSVP-FoCo-Creates-Public-Meeting-2-March-26