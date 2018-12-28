Ho, Ho, Ho, Down the Tree Goes

Almost time to take down the tree. The City of Fort Collins and Larimer County teamed up providing a place to recycle your Christmas tree. The program runs from December 26 through January 21 and is free to residents.

No decorations including lights, ornaments, tinsel, wire, hooks, nails, plastic bags, and fake snow. No wreaths or artificial trees.

What happens to the trees?

Recycled trees will be repurposed and used for landscaping application in the spring, so wood mulch produced from these trees must be contamination-free.

Christmas trees will be collected and chipped on-site at the following drop-off locations:

Make a difference in your community. Support independent journalism. Click here to sign up for NFN's daily email for only $1 per month.





Edora Park, 1420 E. Stuart St. (Tennis court parking lot)

Fort Collins Streets Facility, 625 Ninth St. (Southwest corner of Vine Drive and Lemay Avenue)

Fossil Creek Park, 5821 S. Lemay Ave. (enter from Lemay Avenue)

Larimer County Landfill, 5887 S. Taft Hill Road (Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Rolland Moore Park, 2201 S. Shields St. (Southeast corner of the parking lot)

Wellington Recycling Drop-Off Site, Town Garage (Corner of Sixth Street and Grant Avenue)

Miss the cut off?

Options for recycling Christmas tree after January 21 are available at the following locations (residents should anticipate being charged a recycling fee):

Larimer County Green Waste program, 5887 S. Taft Hill Road – (Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Timberline Recycling Center 1903 S. Taft Hill Road in the Hard-to-Recycle-Materials Yard (Tuesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Businesses such as Hageman’s EarthCycle also accept trees for a fee.