Launching the CiviCO Leadership Academy

Eric Hopfenbeck | eric@livecivico.org | 303.913.9626

Ella Fahrlander | ella@nocofoundation.org | 970.488.1980

CiviCO proudly announces the launch of an innovative, statewide leadership program, the CiviCO Leadership Academy, to galvanize and unite the Colorado way of leadership.

“Across the country, we have never seen a true leadership program to bridge communities across a state,” says co-chair Ryan Heckman. “The CiviCO Leadership Academy will be that first transformational opportunity that includes participants from communities across Colorado. We have incredible partners who have made this vision into a reality.”

After two years with a pilot cohort in the Metro Denver region, CiviCO has partnered with the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado in Fort Collins, the Quad Innovation Partnership in Colorado Springs, and Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction to deliver the in-person offerings in each region.

“We believe this program will be transformational,” said Suzanne Peterson, chair of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado Board of Trustees. “Our excitement not only stems from each participant’s leadership development opportunity, but we also believe this is a program that can help build stronger regional cooperation here in Northern Colorado while also establishing stronger connections between our region and the rest of the state.”

The nine-month program combines world-class digital curriculum in partnership with McKinsey Academy, one-on-one executive coaching and personal development planning with BetterUp, and hands-on training led by CiviCO. Announcing the Northern Colorado 2020 cohort:

Darin Atteberry, City of Fort Collins, Fort Collins

Chris Banks, Odell Brewing Co., Fort Collins

Ray Caraway, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, Fort Collins

Chase Christensen, Cushman & Wakefield, Fort Collins

Jennifer Guerriero, Light Center Inc., Fort Collins

Ann Hutchinson, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, Fort Collins

Douglas Johnson, TIGER21, Fort Collins

Mindy McCloughan, Loveland Chamber of Commerce, Loveland

Kevin Mullin, Estes Park Health Foundation, Estes Park

Roy Otto, City of Greeley, Greeley

Brent Porter, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Loveland

Michelle Provaznik, Gardens on Spring Creek, Fort Collins

Kim Tobin, Colorado State University, Fort Collins

Cheryl Zimlich, Bohemian Foundation, Fort Collins

The CiviCO Leadership Academy is made possible by generous contribution from the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, Boettcher Foundation, El Pomar Foundation, the Gates Family Foundation, and anonymous donors.

For more information about CiviCO (formerly Quarterly Forum) or the CiviCO Leadership Academy, please visit www.livecivico.org or email info@livecivico.org.