Last Chance Until 2021 for Colorado State Health Insurance Marketplace

By Sheena Kadi

Deputy Director, One Colorado

Open enrollment is almost over! This is your last chance to purchase health insurance on the marketplace for 2020, barring specific unforeseen life events.

Not quite sure where to start? You can talk to a navigator and purchase health insurance online from Connect for Health Colorado.

Are you seeking insurance coverage for transition-related care or a person living with HIV who needs specific prescription drug coverage? One Colorado has resources that will help you find the insurance carrier that’s right for you.

2020 Transgender Health Insurance Buyer’s Guide

2020 Hormone Therapy Prescription Coverage Guide

2020 PrEP and HIV Prescription Coverage Guide

These guides not only look at whether the eight plans on the marketplace cover behavioral health services, hormone therapy, and gender-affirming surgery, but also review the availability of an LGBTQ health navigator, coverage of puberty blockers for minors, quality of hormone therapy coverage, and HIV prescription coverage.

Don’t wait to get covered! Open enrollment for 2020 ends on January 15, 2020. Shop online now or call 855-PLANS-4-YOU.