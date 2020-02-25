March is Oyster Month at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, and we’ll be celebrating with contests, giveaways, and specials all month long. All of these oyster-ific happenings will culminate with the eighth-annual High West Oyster Fest on April 2 at EXDO Event Center in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood. (More info on that below.)

Oyster Month is a long-running tradition at Jax. Jax was a raw-oyster pioneer in its early days and built its reputation on bringing fresh shellfish to our landlocked state. Jax began hosting its now-legendary oyster-eating competitions in 1997, and has shucked millions of oysters for bivalve-loving guests since first opening in ‘94.

While Oyster Month is all about oysters (obviously), it’s also about philanthropy. For every one of Jax’s proprietary Emersum Oysters sold, 10 cents will be donated to First Descents, an organization that provides outdoor experiences to young adults fighting cancer. Additionally, all proceeds generated from High West Oyster Fest will also be donated to First Descents.

Oyster Month festivities at Jax will include:

A Dozen Dozens

Enjoy a dozen oysters at Jax during oyster month and you’ll be entered into a drawing for a chance to win free oysters for a year.

Slurps Away

For every 5 half-dozen Emersum oysters you order in March, you’ll get a free half-dozen on us! Snag your Oyster Enthusiast punch card at all Jax locations starting March 1st.

National Oyster On the Half Shell Day – March 31st

$1.75 Emersum Oysters ALL DAY AND NIGHT LONG

Shucking Awesome Specials

We’re talking buffalo-fried oyster sandos, $5 oyster shooters, and cooked oysters priced at $3.50 each or 8 for $25.

Oyster Club Member Martinis

Jax Oyster Club members get a FREE martini with every dozen oysters enjoyed in March. Not a member yet? Sign up now for free at www.jaxoysterclub.com. *Show your digital OC login for the hook-up at all locations.

About High West Oyster Fest

Jax’s annual Oyster Month culminates with the eighth-annual High West Oyster Fest on Thursday, April 2 at the EXDO Event Center in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood. The celebration will include the 19th annual Oyster Eating Competition, the eighth-annual Oyster Shucking Competition, live music from DJ Styles Davis and Guerrilla Fanfare Brass Band, and bivalve-centric bites from Jax and additional area restaurants and chefs.

All proceeds and donations from the evening will directly benefit First Descents. High West Oyster Fest 2020 is sponsored by longtime Jax partners Northeast Seafood and Rappahannock River Oyster Co.

Tickets are $45 and include entry into the Fest, live music, tastes from top Denver restaurants and unlimited Emersum oysters from Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar.

Tickets can be purchased in person at any Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar location, or online here.

About First Descents:

First Descents is a local non-profit that provides life-changing outdoor adventures for young adults (ages 18-39) impacted by cancer.

For more information, please visit https://firstdescents.org