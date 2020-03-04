Camp Invention Summer STEM Program Coming to Northern Colorado

By Ken Torisky

National Inventors Hall of Fame

Nationally Recognized Program Inspires Local K-6 Students to Become Confident Problem Solvers

Camp Invention®, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to the following locations:

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

* Rice Elementary the week of June 22 – June 26, 2020. Regional program sponsors include Nordson Corporation Foundation, OtterCares Foundation, The Summit Foundation and ShurTech Brands, LLC.

* Laurel Elementary School for multiple sessions from June 15 – June 26, 2020. Please see campinvention.org for details. Regional program sponsors include Nordson Corporation Foundation, OtterCares Foundation, The Summit Foundation and ShurTech Brands, LLC.

* Timnath Elementary School the week of June 8 – June 12, 2020. Regional program sponsors include Nordson Corporation Foundation, OtterCares Foundation, The Summit Foundation and ShurTech Brands, LLC.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame® (NIHF) in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to find their “inner inventor” by learning the process of innovation. Using hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourages entrepreneurship — in a fun and engaging environment.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation’s most world-changing inventors — the NIHF Inductees. This year’s Elevate curriculum features several video challenges from these Inductees encouraging children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness. These hands-on activities include:

* Camp Invention Flight Lab™: Imaginations soar as children learn about flight with gliders, rockets, heliballs and hand-copters. They build a cityscape from upcycled materials, navigate planes through a storm and take apart a robot.

* Design Thinking Project™: Campers learn the value of their creativity as they bring their biggest ideas to life. To become successful innovators, they create sketches, build prototypes, design logos and find out how to pitch their invention while protecting their intellectual property.

* Rescue Squad™: Using teamwork and problem-solving skills, children protect the Earth’s ecosystems. Inspiring activities include creating pods to compete in zipline races, exploring energy conservation, eliminating pollution and helping wildlife in habitats across the country.

* Camp Invention Champions™: As they discover the unseen inventors behind their favorite sports, campers apply their own ingenuity. They trade inventor playing cards, create and play their own high-energy hover-ball games, and design and build the ultimate sports complex.

At the end of the program, each camper will bring home a robot! Learn more about this year’s all-new curriculum.

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 130,000 students every year and partners with more than 1,800 schools and districts across the nation. For additional information or to find a camp near you, visit invent.org/camp.

About Camp Invention:

Camp Invention is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of invention. Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum inspired by some of the world’s greatest inventors. Since 1990, our education programs have served more than 1.5 million children, and 170,000 teachers and Leadership Interns.