Fort Collins Temporarily Allows Occupancy of Rvs in City Limits

The City of Fort Collins will temporarily allow people to occupy recreational vehicles parked on private property for living, working, or sleeping purposes in order to provide more options for social distancing and physical quarantine during the COVID-19 outbreak.

City Manager Darin Atteberry signed an order allowing the change on March 25. The order is effective immediately until further notice and a copy is included with this press release.

Under the order, people may:

Occupy a recreational vehicle on private property for living, working, or sleeping purposes as long as they have written permission from the property owner.

Park a recreational vehicle on a private street next to the vehicle owner’s residential unit, as long as the vehicle is not obstructing pedestrian and vehicular traffic and is not blocking view of an intersection or traffic control device.

Park a recreational vehicle in the yard of any residential lot, as long as the vehicle is not obstructing pedestrian and vehicular traffic and is not blocking view of an intersection or traffic control device.

Individuals may not occupy a recreational vehicle on public property, park a vehicle on private property without the written permission of the property owner, or violate other existing camping regulations.

Homeowners associations are not allowed to enforce declarations or covenants restricting the parking, occupancy, or use of a recreational vehicle on private streets or private property for working, living, or sleeping purposes to promote social distancing or quarantine, as long as:

The recreational vehicle is owned by the owner or occupant of the residential unit,

The vehicle is parked on the portion of a private lot that provides direct access to a garage from the street, such as a driveway,

The vehicle is parked on a privately-owned street next to the vehicle owner’s residential unit,

The vehicle is parked on a defined section of a privately owned lot covered by asphalt, concrete, rocks, or other inorganic material, or

The vehicle is parked in a sideyard or backyard as long as the vehicle is placed behind sufficient screening (such as a wall, fence, or shrubbery) that is no less than six feet high.

For questions about the order, contact Neighborhood Services at 970-416-2200

For more information about the City’s response to COVID-19, visit fcgov.com/coronavirus.