11th annual Whiskers ’n Wags Jubilee to raise funds for Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – March 5, 2018 – Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic’s largest annual fundraising event, Whiskers ’n Wags Jubilee, will feature auction items, Grand Cats art pieces, gourmet food, and décor to complement this year’s theme, “Alice in Whiskerland,” at 5:30 p.m. March 24 at the Hilton Fort Collins. Funds raised will help thousands of cats and dogs in our community.

The colorful decor will set the whimsical mood as guests explore “Whiskerland.” As in past years, the highlight of the event will be the silent and live auctions, but this year animal lovers can bid on silent auction items from the comfort of home, or anywhere, with convenient mobile bidding. The silent auction will feature our signature Grand Cats art pieces – however, this year the Grand Cats are taking a new form: two-dimensional wooden silhouettes, all beautifully decorated by local professional and amateur artists. A record 31 unique Grand Cats have been created this year.

“Our annual operating budget is nearly $1.8 million, so reaching our $100,000 goal for this fundraiser goes a long way toward helping with the costs of running our nonprofit shelter and clinic,” said Executive Director Sarah Swanty. “We are fortunate to have received a $10,000 joint sponsorship from Poudre Pet & Feed Supply and Natural Balance Pet Foods, as well as generous support from many other local businesses.”

Professional auctioneer Dani Espinosa will be running this year’s live auction and using her talents to nudge donors to bid generously on several exciting items. Heated competition is encouraged on packages such as luxurious accommodations for four in a choice of New Orleans, Montreal, Chicago, or Miami; a two-night getaway including one night at the Box Canyon Inn in Ouray and one night at Leland House Bed and Breakfast in Durango, two Durango Railroad tickets, and a Jeep tour; and a unique iridology experience including iris reading and high tea.

In addition to the Grand Cats, over 125 baskets and items also will be up for bid in silent auction, including a plethora of gift cards to area restaurants and theaters, merchandise from local businesses and breweries, as well as beautiful jewelry and art.

The jubilee’s gourmet plated dinner will include a marinated fennel and arugula salad; choice of sweet chickpea curry, spicy green chile ravioli, or chicken breast in white wine lemon cream sauce; followed by Italian lemon cream cake or vegan chocolate mousse with berries for dessert.

Whiskers ’n Wags Jubilee will begin at 5:30 p.m. March 24 at the Hilton Fort Collins Hotel, 425 W. Prospect Road. Tickets are $75 per person or $700 for a table of 10. The registration deadline is March 18, and there will be no sales at the door. To register or for more information, visit WhiskWags.gesture.com, e-mail Development@fccrsnc.org, or call (970) 670-0210.