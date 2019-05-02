12 things to do with your mom on Mother’s Day

1. The Tiny House that Flew Book Release Party

Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10 AM – 11:30 AM

316 Willow St, Fort Collins, Colorado 80524 Wolverine Farm Letterpress & Publick House

The release of Rico Moore’s first children’s book, The Tiny House that Flew, with a reading and book signing by Rico Moore.

The Tiny House that Flew is about a young family and their journey toward a simpler, more harmonious existence, aided in part by building and living in their very own tiny house. The story takes a magical twist one night when their tiny house takes flight. The story was written by Rico Moore and illustrated with pen and watercolors by Jenna Allen.

Pre-order today here—>https://www.wolverinefarm.org/product/the-tiny-house-that-flew/ for just $12!

The Meditation Station will be stopping by for the release party and you can have a chance to check out the tiny mobile meditation space.

2. Songs from Behind Bars

Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 6 PM – 8 PM

The Music District

Parents are advised, this event is recommended 13+

Blues as a genre is about real life. One bluesman once said, “Blues ain’t nothin’ but three chords and the truth.”

Blues Behind Bars has been running songwriting workshops with inmates at Larimer County Jail and Denver Women’s Correctional Facility for five years, where we’ve been writing “real” blues. This show gives a voice to these people and shares their story through the original songs they helped to create. Performed by Colorado band Davey and the Blu Dog and guests, the music touches a range of blues styles from acoustic Delta Blues to electric Blues/Rock. Blues is a community thing: you get to sing, too!

The Band

DAVEY AND THE BLU DOG

The Band was founded by guitarist/singer/songwriter David Michael Boyd, who found his way to this musical genre by way of following family roots. Those roots go back to his grandfather who was a Dixieland jazz band radio performer in the 1920s, two guitar-playing uncles and a mother who plays boogie-woogie and barrelhouse piano. The band began to work together in February 2008, but in one connection or another, we have a history of playing together for up to twenty years. Individually the members of the band have credits that include Grammy-nominated studio engineering, as well as running successful blues jams and performing internationally. Bottom line: guys who have some chops together and a few years of experience on stage.

Members of the band:

David Michael Boyd: guitar and vocals

Kirk Hutchinson: keyboards

Doug Murphy: drums and vocals

Jl Marsh: bass and vocals

Steve Stumbo: saxophones

Front Range Colorado Blues: www.daveyandthebludog.com

RSVP here.

3. Museum Takeover: Fabulous Flowers

Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10 AM – 1 PM

At Fort Collins Museum of Discovery



With blossoms in the air and trees blooming everywhere, FCMoD is celebrating flowers.

Come learn about spring blooms, and experience the wonders of the plant life cycle. With fun, interactive stations all throughout the museum, you can explore the world of flowers first-hand and learn how they are important for our planet.

Museum Takeover is a monthly series where we deep dive into a particular subject with fun and educational activity stations in the exhibits gallery. Activities are open to all ages but recommended for children 5 and older.

Museum Takeover activities are included with admission/membership.

4. FCFM Mothers Day Event!

Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 10 AM – 12 PM CDT

Fort Collins Farmers Market

1001 E Harmony Road, Fort Collins, Colorado 80525



Bring Mom this Mother’s Day to the Fort Collins Farmers Market. They will have special giveaways throughout the day, over 40 vendors ranging from fresh produce, meat, honey, body care, and handmade creations and much more!

There is definitely something for everyone on this special day.

5. Spring Plant Sale

May 11 at 10 AM – May 12 at 5 PM

Gardens on Spring Creek

2145 Centre Ave, Fort Collins, Colorado 80526



Let’s get growing. The biggest sale of the year will offer perennials, annuals, veggie starts, herbs, natives, hanging baskets, and other botanical beauties.

They partner with CSU Horticulture and FRCC Horticulture students to grow each and every plant sold at the sale. All proceeds of the sale benefit the horticulture programs at each school and The Gardens.

Save resources and bring your own box or cart for carrying your favorite garden plants home.

New this year: Due to the ongoing construction of our Visitor’s Center, they will be setting up the sale in our new Great Lawn. They have also extended our shopping hours!

Friday, May 10: 3 – 7 pm — Member’s Only

Saturday, May 11: 10 am – 5 pm

Sunday, May 12: 10 am – 5 pm

A complete list of plants available at the sale is now posted at www.fcgov.com/gardens.

6. Paint on a Wooden Pallet!

Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 1 PM – 3 PM

Pinot’s Palette (Fort Collins)159 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado 80524

With this pallet wood project, they are combining painting stencils and delicate 3-D paper flowers. This can be personalized with any color and so cute for any room.

Champagne and Carnations included with all Mother’s Day Reservations!

7. Flower Crown Workshop with Lace & Lilies

Hosted by Golden Poppy Herbal Apothecary and Lace and Lilies

Friday, May 10, 2019, at 5 PM – 7 PM

Golden Poppy Herbal Apothecary

223 N. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado 80524

Tickets

app.acuityscheduling.com

Mother’s Day weekend is a great time to pamper your favorite Mother and show her just how much she is loved.

Golden Poppy is teaming up with Lace and Lilies for a fun flower crown workshop.

The Lace and Lilies team will guide you through designing your very own flower crown to wear and help make you feel beautiful while you sip on our favorite Beautiful Tea blend.

All supplies and flower knowledge will be provided!

Cost: $45

Pre-registration is required, go here to sign up online:

https://goldenpoppyherbs.as.me/Community-Classes

8. I Love The 80’s Night

Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 7 PM – 10 PM

Washington’s

132 Laporte Ave, Fort Collins, Colorado 80524

Tickets by Eventbrite

Put on your red shoes and head to Washington’s for a night full of the sounds of the 1980s featuring That 80’s Band and DJ Magic Cyclops. Dressing up is encouraged – make sure to look your best and get ready to have some fun.

9. Mamma Mia! Outside on Mother’s Day!

Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 8 PM – 10:30 PM

The Lyric

1209 N College Ave, Fort Collins, Colorado 80524

Tickets

ticketing.us.veezi.com

This Mother’s Day go see a movie pretty much every mom loves, Mamma Mia! The Lyric will be playing it on their outdoor screen and will be handing out the lyrics for the songs so you can sing along with the actions in the film. However, they can’t legally call this a sing-along since that isn’t available for licensing, so don’t call it that! Tickets are $7.

Set on a colorful Greek island, the plot serves as a background for a wealth of ABBA songs. A young woman Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) about to be married discovers through an old diary of her mother’s that any one of three men could be her father. She invites all three to the wedding without telling her mother, Donna (Meryl Streep), who was once the lead singer of Donna and the Dynamos, In the meantime, Donna has invited her backup singers, Rosie, and Tanya to the wedding. Joining up with an eclectic cast of characters and groovy ABBA sing-alongs as Sophie and Donna grow in love, family, and friendship.

More info about their outdoor screenings: https://lyriccinema.com/outdoor-movies

10. Afternoon Tea & Calligraphy

Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 1 PM – 4 PM

Tickets by Eventbrite

Join Avo Ink and Pine Hollow Vintage for their beloved Afternoon Tea & Calligraphy events coming up on May 12th.

Afternoon Tea will be a combination of healthy and luscious; all served on gorgeous vintage china from England. The menu offers a choice of homemade soup or organic salad, followed by tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones, an assortment of desserts to please everyone, and bottomless tea in several varieties. The tables will be adorned with crisp linens and fresh flowers, all amid a delightful setting of refined elegance. We want you to feel pampered, relaxed, and inspired!!

The Modern Calligraphy Class was created with beginners in mind and will introduce you to the basics of dip pen calligraphy. All supplies are included and you are encouraged to take the materials home after the workshop to continue exploring the craft of calligraphy. Practice makes progress! Materials include pencil, straight pen holder, one pen nib, black ink, practice paper, and instruction booklet. If you have ever wanted to try your hand at calligraphy, this workshop is for you!

11. Mother’s Day Brunch

Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 10 AM – 2 PM

Colorado State Rams

101 McGraw Athletic Center, Fort Collins, Colorado 80523

Tickets

ev8.evenue.net

Treat Mom to Mother’s Day brunch at Canvas Stadium.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Canvas Stadium is set for Sunday,

May 12 with seating available at 10:00 am and noon.

Mom will receive a complimentary mimosa or poinsettia as

well as her name on the video board at the stadium.

Cost is $19 for kids (10 and under) and $39 for adults. Space

is limited so be sure to register today!

12. Unicorn Horsemanship

Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10 AM – 1 PM

Complete Equestrian LLC

1750 East Douglas Road, Fort Collins, Colorado 80524

Hosted by Pegasus Life Center

Tickets · $60

www.eventbrite.com