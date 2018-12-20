15 more Colorado state parks to join reservation-only camping in January

Fifteen more state parks will join reservation-only camping in January. Image courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Logo

Travis Duncan, CPW Statewide

DENVER, Colo. – Starting in 2019, it will be easier than ever for campers to reserve a campsite at 20 of Colorado’s state parks. Effective Jan. 1, 15 state parks will convert to a “reservation-only” system after it was tested successfully by five parks in 2018. Under the new system, campers can reserve a site, 24/7, anywhere from six  months in advance up until the day of their arrival. It will be as easy as logging into cpwshop.com from your computer or smartphone, or by calling 800-244-5613.

Park managers in the pilot program reported success with eliminating the three-day reservation window and switching to a system where campers reserved their own spots via phone or online the day they plan to arrive at the park or up to six  months in advance.

The ability to reserve a site on the same day eliminates the need for campers to gamble on a first-come, first-served spot, only to arrive at the park and find that there aren’t any spots available.

What if someone occupies a site they haven’t reserved?
Campers who occupy a reservation-only campsite without a reservation will be subject to a citation. All campers must reserve a campsite prior to occupying the site. This can be done 24/7 at cpwshop.com or by calling 1-800-244-5613.

Also beginning Jan. 1, CPW is eliminating its $10 reservation-only camping fee when calling or using the website to reserve a site. It’s never been easier to book a campsite at a Colorado state park!

Please note: Cellular coverage at some state parks (like Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, State Forest and Highline) can range from spotty to non-existent. CPW is advising those interested in camping at these parks to make their reservations online or by phone before arrival.

State parks currently participating in this program are:
Cheyenne Mountain
Eleven Mile
Staunton
St. Vrain
Trinidad Lake

State parks joining the program on January 1, 2019 are:
Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area
Boyd Lake
Cherry Creek
Golden Gate Canyon
Highline Lake
Jackson Lake
John Martin Reservoir
Lathrop
Mueller
North Sterling
Pearl Lake
Ridgway
State Forest
Steamboat Lake
Yampa River

State parks joining the program on April 1, 2019:
Lake Pueblo
Chatfield

