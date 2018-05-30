15th Annual Loveland Garden Tour & Art Show: June 23, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Loveland Youth Gardeners Planting Seeds. Growing Youth. Nourishing Community.
2018 marks the 15th year of the Loveland Garden Tour & Art Show. This event, which demonstrates the beauty and benefits of sustainable gardening, will be held on Saturday, June 23, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The tour features the Elegant Functional Gardens of The Springs at Mariana, a sale of “art for the garden” and a silent auction of an eclectic assortment of household items to enhance outdoor living spaces, created by local and regional artists.

Proceeds from this event benefit Loveland Youth Gardeners, a local non-profit organization, which provides educational programs for youth ages 5-21 and fresh produce for low-income residents in our community through the “Plant a Row for the Hungry” program.

Tickets are now available online at www.LovelandYouthGardeners.org and at the gardens on the day of the tour. Ticket/Guidebook Combo available at the following locations from May 1 – June 22:

Loveland:

Loveland Youth Gardeners

Loveland Garden Center

Fort Collins:

Fort Collins Nursery

Cash or check only at the ticket outlets.

Credit cards will be accepted online.

$15 Advance Purchase (ticket only); $18 Day of Tour

$18 Advance Purchase (ticket/guidebook combo); $21 Day of Tour

Ages 12 and under free

 

For further information, please visit our website: www.LovelandYouthGardeners.org or contact Executive Director, Alyssa McConkey, alyssa@LovelandYouthGardeners.org, 970-669-7182

