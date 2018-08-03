1860s Vintage Baseball Tournament Comes to Fort Collins this Weekend

Jami McMannes, Senior Coordinator Marketing, City of Fort Collins Parks & Recreation

Fort Collins, CO) – Grab some peanuts and Cracker Jacks for a time warp back to 1860 to see one of America’s favorite pastimes: baseball. The Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association is partnering with the City of Fort Collins Parks & Recreation Departments to host a baseball tournament in Fort Collins. The Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association’s 25th Anniversary Tournament will take place August 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Spring Canyon Community Park (3156 S Overland Trail, Fort Collins).

Vintage baseball is a niche group of athletes that play for both the love of game and a passion for American history. Players dress up in period uniforms and bring to life baseball as it was played in the 1800s. Back in the days of old, the game was base ball: two words, two teams, no mitts or diamonds. Today, vintage baseball players hit the fields not just as athletes, but as thespians. Players reenact the game as it was traditionally played, sharing living history with spectators.

The Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association (CVBBA) is a non-profit organization comprised of volunteer members that travel throughout Colorado to play baseball. In addition to giving live baseball game “performances”, CVBBA provides demonstrations, workshops, and lectures about baseball history.

CVBBA is partnering with the City of Fort Collins Park and Recreation Departments for its first appearance in Fort Collins. Games are scheduled throughout the day both Saturday, August 4, and Sunday, August 5. Games begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. each day.

For more information about The Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association’s 25th Anniversary Tournament, visit fcgov.com/sports.