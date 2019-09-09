19 RED FEATHER WRITERS TAKE FIRST PLACE

The Red Feather Writers’ anthology

By Creed Kidd

Library Director

Red Feather Lakes Community Library

The Red Feather Writers’ anthology, Mountain Reflections, took First Place for Anthologies in the CIPA EVVY Contest as announced at the August 2019 Banquet and Awards Ceremony. For the past 25 years, Colorado Independent Publishers Association (CIPA) and Education and Literacy Foundation (ELF) prestigious EVVY awards contest has received entries from all over the world. Judging is tough. Editorial errors are not tolerated.

Mountain Reflections’ Editor and Red Feathers Writers’ Co-leader, Carol Strazer, said, “Red Feather writers are as incredible as the mountains on which they live. For fourteen years as a writers’ group, they’ve supported, studied, and created extraordinary poems and stories as they’ve worked to advance their skills in various genres.

Mountain Reflections, A Collection of Stories & Poems

(Available on Amazon.com and at Red Feather Lakes Village Gallery, 25 Main Street, Red Feather Lakes, CO 80545)

Mountain Reflections A Collection of Stories & Poems celebrates life in the Northern Colorado mountain communities—near Red Feather Lakes. The stories and poems transport the reader to the writers’ experiences: to reunite with a lost grandson, to prove to the authorities the writer is not deceased, to experience an old-time gunfight, and even, to encounter a bear. Some of the 19 writers who contributed poems and essays have other published works. They meet monthly in their Red Feather Writers Group.

Editor Carol Strazer: Woman’s Day and the American Library Association’s 2009 contest chose and published her story. Four of her essays appeared in Chicken Soup for the Soul books, and her poems appeared in various anthologies. Her articles have been published in The Power of Living, Christian Living in the Mature Years, and regional publications. Carol’s historical fiction novel, Barbed Wire and Daisies, is based on the little-known World War II story about a German family struggling to survive in refugee camps. Her second book, Mountain Smiles and Tears is a celebration of life in all its messy glory, which received a CIPA, EVVY merit award. Mountain Reflections is her third book. Carol Strazer co-leads Sun City West Writers, Arizona and Red Feather Writers, Colorado. Her husband Robert and she live in Red Feather Lakes. They have three daughters, six grandsons, and one granddaughter.

Most of the writers are available for interviews, presentations or book signings, and many donate part of their profits to a worthy cause. Several authors have published other books. Contributors are: Warren Alvin Baker, MD; Cheryl Reich-Bills, BSSW, MSC; Herbert Cooper; Sharon Jean Cooper; Ginny Lea Doft; Sharon Sizer Griffith; G. Scott Leis; Paul M. Lovick; Isabel Mae; John Paul McKinney, PhD; Doris Grace Miller; DiAyn Marie Revis; Theresa Rose; Fred Sandal; Alice Schiel; Carol Strazer BS, MA; D.L. Tiggy; Brenda Tripoli; Denna Weber BA, MA.

For further information: contact: Carol Strazer, cswritenow@gmail.com, 503-502-4574 or Red Feather Writers’ Co-leader Doris Miller, dmiller5611@msn.com, 970-493-5611.