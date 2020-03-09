19th Annual Spring Holistic Fair to Kick Off on March 14-15

Explore alternative choices for taking care of your body, mind, spirit, and environment.

The 19th annual Spring Holistic Fair will be at The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds, First National Bank Building in the South Hall on March 14 and 15th from 10 am-5 pm.

Discover aspects of your self/Self through astrology, tarot, palmistry, clairvoyant readings, aura portraits, psychic development classes, and other intuitive arts.

Experience healing modalities from massage and reflexology to energy balancing and biofeedback, just to name a few. Sample healthy “green drinks”, vitamin supplements and nutritional products. Try locally made natural skincare products.

Find crystals and gemstones, New Age art, music in the creative vendor and artisan area. Reconnect with old friends and meet new friends.

View the Spring Fair Exhibitor Directory.

Register at the Fair for great DOOR PRIZES!

FREE LECTURES ALL DAY!

The lecture schedule can be found at – https://holistic-fairs.com

LOCATION:

The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds, South Exhibition Hall

5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, CO 80538

Free Parking

Click here for directions »

ADMISSION (at the door):

$7 – One Day Ticket / $12 – Weekend Ticket

(Children 12 & under are FREE)

$1 Discount with non-perishable food donation.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT! – Print and bring this 2 for 1 Coupon,

plus a food donation and you can bring a friend for FREE!!

**The 2 for 1 cannot be applied with any other discount**

This Fair helps to provide food donations for our local food bank.

Larimer County Food Bank