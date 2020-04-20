$200k Could Become $400k With Your Help!

BLUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION and BLUE FOUNDATION PARTNER; COMMIT FUNDS TO NONPROFITS HELPING THOSE THAT NEED IT MOST

LIVING THEIR MISSION OF DOING GOOD DURING COVID-19

commUNITY! Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation have partnered to contribute $100K totaling $200K in matching funds for nine important nonprofits.

In each commUNITY they serve, Blue has aligned with several Do-Gooders. The following Do Good partners now have an opportunity to turn the $200K from Blue and Blue Foundation into $400K when seeking their match from others in the community:

Realities For Children – Larimer County ASK – After School for Kids

United Way of Larimer County United Way of Albany County

United Way of Laramie County Food Bank of the Rockies

Mile-High United Way-Colorado COVID Relief Fund

Denver Health Foundation – COVID 19 Urgent Response Fund

Mountain Family Center (Granby, Grand County)

“It’s not what you have, but what you share. I’m beyond blessed to be able to lead an organization of Do-Gooders, coming together in a UNIFIED way that is critical to us all winning together,” said Stephanie Teubner, Blue FCU President/CEO. In addition, Bruce Brady, Blue Foundation President of the Board said, “I am proud of the Blue Foundation and Blue Federal Credit Union stepping up significantly to assist our communities in their greatest time of need.”

###

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving communities in Wyoming and Colorado, along with robust digital services to serve member/owners worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative, connected to, and inspired by the communities we serve, committed to building lifelong relationships with our members, and guided by the belief that their success is ours. Blue Federal Credit Union – For You. For Life. Please visit www.bluefcu.com for more information.

Blue Foundation is a 501C3 that is committed to supporting local organizations by stepping up to help our communities serve one another and provide financial education, volunteer opportunities and provide funding during difficult times. Doing Good is the fabric of who we are! Please visit www.bluefoundation.blue for more information.