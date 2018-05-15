2017 Annual Report Celebrates Milestone in Land Conservation

Teddy Parker-Renga, Department of Natural Resources

LOVELAND, Colo. – Larimer County Department of Natural Resources has released its 2017 Annual Report, a reporting commitment to Larimer County citizens through the Help Preserve Open Spaces sales tax.

The 12-page report celebrates the department achieving the 50,000-acre milestone for land conservation in Larimer County. Other highlights are featured in the following areas:

Conservation: The department conserved nearly 2,500 acres in the Horsetooth area, partnered with the City and County of Broomfield on a first-of-its-kind water deal and prepared for the invasion of an exotic tree pest.

Recreation: The department opened the first paved trail connecting Loveland and Fort Collins, hosted a training conference for rangers and opened two new trails at Hermit Park Open Space.

Education, Volunteers and Outreach: Last year, over 5,700 people participated in 140 activities, including guided hikes, school field trips, community events and more, and 195 volunteers donated 27,047 hours of service to the department. Projects and activities last year included opening an interpretive lobby at the Horsetooth Area Information Center and hosting guided hikes for local Boys & Girls Clubs.

Collaboration: Over more than two decades, the department has received $25.2 million in grant funds from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), whose support played a big role in achieving the 50,000-acre milestone. The report highlights this partnership with GOCO through a collage of photos of conserved properties.