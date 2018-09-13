2018-2019 Leadership Fort Collins Class Members Announced

Ann Hutchison, Executive Vice President

Thirty-four current and emerging leaders were recently selected to participate in the 2018-2019 Leadership Fort Collins program. The group is a diverse mix of professions with representative from education, large and small business, not for profit and government.

Leadership Fort Collins, a program of the Fort Collins Area Chamber, educates and motivates leaders who are committed to shaping the future of our community while encouraging inspired and active involvement that contributes to community betterment.

Ann Hutchison, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce executive vice president, announced the class on September 10. “The selection committee had a tremendous task when they were asked to select this year’s class. We had 52 fantastic applications for the program and as a result, have an outstanding class,” she said.

The 2018-2019 class members are:

• Brandon Bidwell, 8z Real Estate

• John Caesar, Moody Insurance

• Kacee Collard Jarnot, Colorado State University – President’s Leadership Program

• Mara Cosgrove, Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity

• Clinton Dale, Columbine Health Systems

• Treena Dockery, McWHINNEY

• Brecke Dowling, UCHealth

• Jeff Faust, Vineyard Church

• Charles Grant, First National Bank

• Kaycee Headrick, Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County

• Noah Hutchison, Antioch Fort Collins

• Maral Jalili, Brinkman Construction, Inc.

• Laurie Kadrich, City of Fort Collins

• David Katz, Birdsong/Katz Group

• Brandon Lilly, Madwire®

• Katie Nixon, UCHealth

• Madeline Noblett, Poudre Fire Authority

• Stephanie Pouse, The Brahma Group

• Cody Ramos, First National Bank

• Alicia Ready, Bryan Construction, Inc.

• Andy Reese, Northern Engineering

• Lauren Ross Dewey, Larimer Humane Society

• Joel Schwartzkopf, Colorado State University Health Network

• Nathan Scott, Foothills Gateway

• Gretchen Stanford, Fort Collins Utilities

• Alex Statham-Lardner, Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity

• Shannon Stearman, Brinkman

• Grant Stump, United Way of Larimer County

• Bryan Stump, UCHealth

• Mary Timby, Bohemian Foundation

• Adam Vander Sande, Austin’s American Grill

• Jessica Verderame, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce

• Kelley Vodden, Forney Industries

• Danna Young, Dohn Construction

The Leadership Fort Collins program will begin on September 13 with a day long experience at the CSU Mountain Campus and includes eight program sessions that run from October 2018 to May 2019.

Sessions for the 2018-2019 program are planned by the Leadership Fort Collins Steering Committee, which is made up of graduates from previous leadership programs. Committee members include:

• Stephanie Ashley, Brinkman

• Emily Birdsall, Jolly Events

• Heather Buoniconti, Food Bank for Larimer County

• Jen Cooper Miller, SummitStone Health Partners

• Mark Culloton, UCHealth

• Jess Dyrdahl, Colorado State University

• Maryann Fillingim, UCHealth

• Jerick Flores, CSU Alumni Association

• Jill Foster, Belfor Property Restoration

• Gretchen Gramling, Visual Health Solutions

• Diane Jones

• Amy Kolczak, UCHealth

• Heather Matz, The Group

• Carley McAbee, Indigo Grantsmithing

• Jennifer McLain, Alpha Center

• Emily Peddicord, Saunders Heath

• Ali Raza, CSU

• Colan Scheidenhelm, Schure Consulting

• Teresa Sedlak, Office of the Alternative Defense Counsel

• Lauren Smiley, Spaces

• Nick Smiley, City of Fort Collins

• Zach Sumner, BWCS

• Abe Theiss, Brinkman Construction

• Brad Ward, City of Fort Collins

• Meghan Willis, UCHealth

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.