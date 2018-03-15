2018 CANDIDATE FORUM, TOWN OF WELLINGTON – Wednesday, March 21st – 7-9am

On Wednesday, March 21, the Town of Wellington, along with the League of Women Voters and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Candidate Forum at the Leeper Center.

This is an opportunity for Wellington voters to address their specific concerns, issues or questions. Please submit your questions by using the form below:

2018 Election Candidate Forum Questions: surveymonkey. com/r/2018CandidateForum

Please note: While we will do our best, we will not be able to answer all concerns and questions during this time. For more 2018 Election information visit our website at www.wellingtoncolorado.gov.

The candidate for Mayor with the highest vote total will receive a four-year term. Candidates for Mayor are:

Tim Singewald

Troy Hamman

(write in)

The three candidates for Trustee with the highest vote shall receive a four-year term and the candidate with the next highest vote will receive a two-year term. Candidates for Trustee are:

John Jerome

John Evans

Wyatt Knutson

Tim Whitehouse

Scott Wolfe

Election Day is April 3rd, 2018