2018 Colorado fishing licenses available now, valid April 1

Rebecca Ferrell

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds anglers that it’s time to get ready for another season of fishing. Coloradans and non-resident visitors can purchase a 2018 annual fishing license now either online, at your local CPW office or at any of our hundreds of authorized sales agents statewide.

An annual license is valid beginning April 1 through March 31, 2019. CPW provides a range of options for anglers including both the annual fishing license and one-day fishing licenses as well as educational opportunities for those new to angling.

“Colorado provides outstanding fishing across the state with an amazing diversity of species ranging from cutthroat trout and kokanee to walleye and bluegill,” said Doug Krieger, CPW’s aquatic section manager. “Fishing is a great activity to share with family and friends, and the perfect chance to get outside and enjoy Colorado’s natural resources.”

When planning your next angling trip, be sure to download CPW Fishing, the agency’s free official mobile fishing app. Available on the AppStore or Google Play store, CPW Fishing allows anglers to fully explore the state’s waters. Whether searching for a new destination or checking weather conditions at a favorite location, the app allows discovery of over 1,300 fishing locations in Colorado.

Features on the app provide information on the type of fishing at each location, stream gauges, species availability, accessibility, family-friendliness and more. Educational features such as up-to-date fishing regulations, fish identification guides and news alerts for breaking information anglers need to be aware of on the water are also available.

CPW stocks 90 million fish annually into waters throughout Colorado in order to ensure quality angling opportunities. CPW does not receive general tax dollars and fishing license fees support all statewide hatchery and fish-stocking operations.

Up-to-date regulations and pricing for annual, daily and multi-day licenses can be found in the 2018 Colorado Fishing Brochure. For individuals ages 18 through 64, a $10 Habitat Stamp is required with the first license purchase for the year. Youth under age 16 can fish for free and CPW provides opportunities throughout the season to learn how to fish. Check the calendar on the CPW website for upcoming clinics.

To learn more about fishing in Colorado, including 37 prime angling locations within Colorado state parks, visit our website at cpw.state.co.us.