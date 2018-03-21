2018 Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale Tickets Now on Sale

Nicole Yost

LOVELAND, Colo. – March 14, 2018 – Tickets are now available for the exclusive Governor’s Art Show Gala & Opening Night Preview. Be among the first to see and buy the hand-selected, diverse artwork chosen from hundreds of entries.

The Governor’s Art Show – the largest fine art show to exclusively features Colorado artists – will bring together 56 of the state’s most talented artists; Legacy Artists, Sandy Scott and Jill Soukup, and thousands of visitors for a month long-exhibit at the Loveland Museum/Gallery. The Gala and Opening Night Preview party is the kick-off to the show and a chance for art buyers to be the first to view and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces. Many artists attend the gala, providing attendees a unique opportunity to learn more about each piece, including the inspiration behind it, technique and more.

On May 12 the show will open its doors to the public and run through June 17. The art show has established itself as one of the top two art shows in the state, and among the many reasons Loveland is at the heart of the arts in Colorado.

“The Colorado Governor’s Art Show’s first purpose is to honor this state’s artistic talent. There is no better place to do this than Loveland,” said John Kinkade, a Governor’s Art Show committee member and co-owner of The Columbine Gallery. “No other show in the state so commendably introduces Colorado to its talent, whether established or up and coming.”

The month-long exhibit will be held at The Loveland Museum/Gallery, an event cosponsor. Exhibit admission is $5, and free for museum members. A Plein Air Festival as well as beer and wine pairing events are planned. There will be free admission all day, Wednesday, May 23.

The Governor’s Art Show is presented by Loveland and Thompson Valley Rotary Clubs and endorsed by the Governor of Colorado. Net proceeds will benefit Rotary-sponsored charitable projects and causes. One-third of net proceeds will go to the Thompson Education Foundation’s Homeless Assistance Fund and additional funds will go toward scholarships for local art students.

To find more information on Governor’s Arts Show events, and to purchase tickets, please visit governorsartshow.org, call 970-670-0335 or email director@governorsartshow.org.