2018 EXTRAORDINARY WOMEN CONFERENCE – LOVELAND, CO

“She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.” – Proverbs 31:25

Zack Orr

(Loveland, CO) – The 2018 Extraordinary Women Conference in beautiful Loveland, Colorado, built around drawing women closer to the heart of God and His extraordinary plan for their daily lives, is set for Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the Budweiser Events Center.

Extraordinary Women’s mission is to host Christian women’s events and provide resources that equip women to handle life’s difficulties while enriching their hearts, encouraging their souls, and expanding their ministries. Regardless of religious affiliation, Extraordinary Women shares with all women the love, acceptance, and completeness God has for us.

“It is our desire, our prayer, that through the Extraordinary Women Association, we can minister to your spiritual needs and help you draw closer to God and those you hold dearest,” said Julie Clinton, President of Extraordinary Women Ministries.

The Extraordinary Women Conference has seen great success in previous events and looks forward to continuing to host conferences around the country. Life is often overwhelming, tough, and lonely, which is why Extraordinary Women created these wonderful events for like-minded women to come together to worship and rejuvenate.

Mothers, students, singles, church leaders, counselors, and women of all ages are coming together to experience this weekend event. Featured keynote presenters include seasoned authors, speakers, bloggers, a former Hollywood producer, radio personalities, cancer-survivors, and mothers such as Julie Clinton, Shelene Bryan, Angie Smith, Renee Swope, Lysa TerKeurst, and Paige Omartian.

In addition to the dynamic keynote speakers, multi Grammy-nominated, Natalie Grant, and Christian singer-songwriter, Anthony Evans, Jr., will lead attendees in praise and worship throughout the conference.

“There has not been one conference I have attended that the Lord has not shown me something specifically for my life…. There is just something special about spending the weekend with dear sisters in Christ that uplifts and refreshes your soul…. I love being a part of EWomen every year,” said Denise from Virginia.

Attendees at the Extraordinary Women Conference will have the chance to hear from equipped leaders and women of faith. Registration for the event is open and available now—go to EWomen.net or call 1-800-526-8673.