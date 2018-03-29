2018 Small Grants Support Geology, Garden Spaces, Raptors, Other Projects

Teddy Parker-Renga, Department of Natural Resources
|Grantee
|Project Name
|Award Amount
|Location
|Denver Museum of Nature & Science
|Identifying a Mass Extinction in Larimer County Open Space Geology
|$3,000.00
|Red Mountain Open Space
|Estes Land Stewardship Association (ELSA)
|ELSA Weed Roundup & Monitored Weed Drop-off
|$2,988.50
|Estes Park/Valley
|Estes Land Stewardship Association (ELSA)
|ELSA 2018 Weed Booklet
|$755.00
|Estes Valley
|Kendall Brook Master Association HOA
|Restoring the Biological Diversity of Kendall Brook HOA Wetlands
|$500.00
|Loveland
|Loveland Youth Gardeners
|Enhancing Garden Spaces
|$3,000
|Loveland
|Mulberry Community Gardens
|Hoop-la: Hoop House Enhancement Project
|$1,143.90
|Fort Collins
|Wellington Middle School
|Partnering with Our Environment: Compost is too Good to Waste
|$2,000.00
|Wellington
|Ridgewood Hills HOA
|Raptor Perches & Kestrel Boxes
|$1,100.00
|Fort Collins
|Rocky Mountain Raptor Program
|Rocky Mountain Raptor Program Educational Outreach
|$3,000.00
|Northern Colorado
|Soaring Eagle Ecology Center (SEEC)
|Technology to Enhance SEEC Environmental and STEM Learning
|$2,144.00
|Red Feather Lakes
|Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado (VOC)
|VOC Medicine Wheel Garden Construction and Planting at High Plains Environmental Center
|$1,014.50
|Loveland
