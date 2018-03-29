2018 Small Grants Support Geology, Garden Spaces, Raptors, Other Projects

2018 Small Grant Awardees - photo by Charlie Johnson

Teddy Parker-Renga, Department of Natural Resources

LOVELAND, Colo. – Larimer County Department of Natural Resources awarded $20,646 in grant funds to support 11 community and neighborhood projects that help educate people and connect them to the land.
 
The awards were given to a variety of organizations in Larimer County through the department’s Small Grants for Community Partnering program. They were presented to grantees by Commissioner Tom Donnelly and staff during a ceremony at this month’s Open Lands Advisory Board meeting in Loveland.
 
The grantees, projects, amounts and locations include:

 

Grantee Project Name Award Amount Location
Denver Museum of Nature & Science Identifying a Mass Extinction in Larimer County Open Space Geology $3,000.00 Red Mountain Open Space
Estes Land Stewardship Association (ELSA) ELSA Weed Roundup & Monitored Weed Drop-off $2,988.50 Estes Park/Valley
Estes Land Stewardship Association (ELSA) ELSA 2018 Weed Booklet $755.00 Estes Valley
Kendall Brook Master Association HOA Restoring the Biological Diversity of Kendall Brook HOA Wetlands $500.00 Loveland
Loveland Youth Gardeners Enhancing Garden Spaces $3,000 Loveland
Mulberry Community Gardens Hoop-la: Hoop House Enhancement Project $1,143.90 Fort Collins
Wellington Middle School Partnering with Our Environment: Compost is too Good to Waste $2,000.00 Wellington
Ridgewood Hills HOA Raptor Perches & Kestrel Boxes $1,100.00 Fort Collins
Rocky Mountain Raptor Program Rocky Mountain Raptor Program Educational Outreach $3,000.00 Northern Colorado
Soaring Eagle Ecology Center (SEEC) Technology to Enhance SEEC Environmental and STEM Learning $2,144.00 Red Feather Lakes
Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado (VOC) VOC Medicine Wheel Garden Construction and Planting at High Plains Environmental Center $1,014.50 Loveland
Small Grants for Community Partnering is an initiative of Larimer County Department of Natural Resources to disperse a portion of Help Preserve Open Spaces sales tax dollars for projects that help connect people to the land. Annually, $20,000 is set aside from the tax funds for grant awards each year. Since 2008, Larimer County has awarded $287,800 for 192 community and neighborhood projects.
 
For more information about the program, contact Jennifer Almstead, grant program coordinator, at (970) 619-4569 or jalmstead@larimer.org, or visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources/openlands/small-grants
 

 

