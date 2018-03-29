2018 Small Grants Support Geology, Garden Spaces, Raptors, Other Projects

Teddy Parker-Renga, Department of Natural Resources

LOVELAND, Colo. – Larimer County Department of Natural Resources awarded $20,646 in grant funds to support 11 community and neighborhood projects that help educate people and connect them to the land.

The awards were given to a variety of organizations in Larimer County through the department’s Small Grants for Community Partnering program. They were presented to grantees by Commissioner Tom Donnelly and staff during a ceremony at this month’s Open Lands Advisory Board meeting in Loveland.

The grantees, projects, amounts and locations include: