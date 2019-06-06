2019 BOAT INSPECTIONS AT THE TIMNATH RESERVOIR

TIMNATH RESERVOIR Permit Holders

The Town of Timnath, partnering with the Cache La Poudre Reservoir Company, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are working diligently to prevent the introduction and spread of Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) statewide and more particularly at the Timnath Reservoir. The prevention of ANS is critical to protecting Colorado’s water supply and to boating and fishing recreation. ANS are invasive animals, plants, and disease-causing pathogens that have been introduced to Colorado outside of their native range. Because they are not native to Colorado, they have no natural competitors or predators and can quickly multiply to damage or destroy our waterways.

Beginning in 2019, the State of Colorado has required that boat owners in Colorado purchase the ANS (Aquatic Nuisance Species) Stamp when registering their boats and must retain proof of purchase on their person or in the boat when operating the vessel (C.R.S. 33-10.5-104.5). These stamps are also required to access the Timnath Reservoir.

The Town is requiring your assistance in this effort and as per the direction of the Board of Directors of the Cache La Poudre Reservoir Company and their agents and the lease agreement, to keep the Timnath Reservoir free of these organisms. As such, all watercraft including their motors, trailers, compartments and any other associated equipment or containers will be inspected before launch and upon departure from the Timnath Reservoir. Exclusions include rafts, kayaks, canoes, windsurfer board, sail boards and stand up paddle boards.

To keep the process running smooth, you are encouraged to take the following actions prior to inspection:

1. Clean: Remove all plants, animals, and mud. Thoroughly wash everything: boats, trailers, vehicle hitches, and motors. Aquatic plant fragments and animals can hide in mud and survive many days out of water. Be sure to clean all fishing equipment including waders and boots.

2. Drain: Completely drain every space or item that could hold water, including live wells, bait containers, ballast and bilge tanks, and engine cooling systems. Leave the bilge plug out during transport and any time the watercraft is not on the water.

3. Dry: Allow sufficient time for boats and equipment to dry completely before launching in other waters.

4. Dispose: Properly dispose unused live bait into trash containers, not into the water. Properly dispose of aquarium or classroom animals or plants, do not place them in any body of water or natural setting.

5. Report: If you find anything that you think is an invasive species on your boat or in a water body, report it to the CPW by calling (303) 291-7295 or emailing Invasive.Species@state.co.us.

Starting on June 1, 2019, the Town is requiring that before entering the Timnath Reservoir, all boats be inspected and tagged at an appropriate State certified inspection location (for example, Boyd Lake, Carter Lake, or Horsetooth Reservoir). Detailed information on the inspection process can be found in this publication: (https://cpw.state.co.us/Documents/ANS/ContainmentManual.pdf).

Upon entering Timnath Reservoir, the tag will be verified, removed and retained by the reservoir attendant. If the attendant is not present to verify the tag, you will be required to retain the tag and supporting documentation and present that to the attendant upon exiting the reservoir. Further, upon exiting the reservoir, the attendant will re-inspect the watercraft and apply a new tag and provide the necessary documentation. In the case where the attendant is not present, you will be required to retain the tag and supporting documentation and deliver that to the Town (4750 Signal Tree Drive) at your earliest convenience and prior to the next visit to the reservoir.

As this is a new process, we do ask you to please be patient when our reservoir attendant requests an inspection of your watercraft and trailer; we will do everything possible to ensure the process is conducted as quickly and professionally as possible. The following publication (prepared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife) will help speed up the inspection process: (https://cpw.state.co.us/Documents/ANS/SpeedyInspects.pdf). Keep in mind that there will be some leniency as we begin implementation of this process, however, non-compliance can and may result in revocation of your permit.

If you’d like to read more on invasive species and how to prevent them, please visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website at:

https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/ISP-ANS.aspx

