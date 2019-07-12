2019 Clarifiers Rehabilitation Project

PUBLIC NOTICE

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Clarifier Rehab Project will be received, by Town of Wellington, at the office of Town of Wellington Town Hall, 3735 Cleveland Avenue, Wellington, CO 80549, until 4:00 p.m. local time on July 31, 2019.

The Project generally consists of: Modifications for two existing clarifiers: remove existing clarifier equipment, install Town-purchased clarifier equipment, remove existing FRP scum baffles, weirs, and troughs, install Town-purchased FRP scum baffles and weirs, construct concrete troughs, remove, refurbish, and reinstall existing scum beaches, install new scum beach supports, remove existing ductile iron pipe, install new ductile iron pipe, prepare existing and new ductile iron pipe and steel surfaces, paint existing and new ductile iron pipe and steel surfaces, and related appurtenant work.

