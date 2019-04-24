2019 Clarifiers Rehabilitation Project

Sealed Bids for the construction of the 2019 Clarifier Rehabilitation Project will be received, by Town of Wellington, at the office of Town of Wellington Town Hall, 3735 Cleveland Avenue, Wellington, CO 80549, until 2:00 p.m. local time on May 30, 2019. The Project generally consists of for two existing clarifiers: remove existing clarifier equipment, install Town-purchased clarifier equipment, remove existing FRP scum baffles, weirs, and troughs, install Town purchased FRP scum baffles and weirs, construct concrete troughs, remove, refurbish, and reinstall existing scum beaches, install new scum beach supports, remove existing ductile iron pipe, install new ductile iron pipe, prepare existing and new ductile iron pipe and steel surfaces, paint existing and new ductile iron pipe and steel surfaces, and related appurtenant work.

Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis as indicated in the Bid Form.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Farnsworth Group, 1612 Specht Point Road, Suite 105, Fort Collins, CO 80525. Contact person is Brian Davies, bdavies@f-w.com, 970-484-7477. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and may only obtain copies of the Bidding Documents as described below.

Prospective Bidders may only obtain Bidding Documents in portable document format (PDF) from the Questcdn website (http://www.questcdn.com ). Upon payment of $15.00 for each set, the document may be downloaded. No paper of partial sets will be sold. Addenda, if any, will be issued to Prospective Bidders through the Questcdn website.

A pre-bid conference will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on May 8, 2019, at the Town of Wellington Wastewater Treatment Plant, 6190 NE Frontage Road, Wellington, CO 80549. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The formal Bid Advertisement available for download below.