2019 Larimer County Coordinated Election Results

Election Summary Report
2019 Larimer County Coordinated Election November 5, 2019
Summary for: All Contests, All Districts, All Tabulators, All Counting Groups
Cards Cast: 90,429
City of Loveland Mayor
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
Jacki Marsh
|
8,870
|
Kathi Wright
|
3,302
|
Dave Clark
|
7,571
|
Total Votes
|
19,743
City of Loveland Councilor Ward 1
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
Lenard Larkin
|
1,158
|
Richard Ball
|
2,224
|
Robert Molloy
|
1,446
|
Total Votes
|
4,828
City of Loveland Councilor Ward 2
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
Andrea Samson
|
2,509
|
Nita Starr
|
2,535
|
Total Votes
|
5,044
City of Loveland Councilor Ward 3
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
John H. Fogle
|
1,650
|
Elizabeth Hughes
|
904
|
John Dixon
|
980
|
Total Votes
|
3,534
City of Loveland Councilor Ward 4
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
Don Overcash
|
2,354
|
Bill Jensen
|
1,847
|
Total Votes
|
4,201
Poudre School District R-1 Director District A
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
Scott Schoenbauer
|
14,949
|
Donald (DJ) Anderson
|
17,479
|
Total Votes
|
32,428
Poudre School District R-1 Director District B
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
Nate Donovan
|
26,914
|
Total Votes
|
26,914
Poudre School District R-1 Director District F
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
Rob Petterson
|
26,532
|
Total Votes
|
26,532
Poudre School District R-1 Director District G
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
Naomi Johnson
|
26,539
|
Total Votes
|
26,539
Weld County School District RE-5J Director District A
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
Sara Hall
|
1
|
Total Votes
|
1
Weld County School District RE-5J Director District B
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
Jeremy Scott
|
1
|
Total Votes
|
1
Weld County School District RE-5J Director District D
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
Nathan Sassano
|
1
|
Total Votes
|
1
Aims College District Trustee District A
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
Heidi Windell
|
0
|
Total Votes
|
0
Aims College District Trustee District B
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
Andres G. Guerrero, Jr.
|
0
|
Mark Hout
|
0
|
Total Votes
|
0
Aims College District Trustee District E
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
Genevieve Canales
|
0
|
Lyle Achziger
|
0
|
Total Votes
|
0
Proposition CC (Statutory)
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
YES/FOR
|
43,981
|
NO/AGAINST
|
45,864
|
Total Votes
|
89,845
Proposition DD (Statutory)
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
YES/FOR
|
45,601
|
NO/AGAINST
|
44,028
|
Total Votes
|
89,629
Larimer County Ballot Issue 1A
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
YES/FOR
|
38,678
|
NO/AGAINST
|
50,202
|
Total Votes
|
88,880
City of Loveland Ballot Issue 2A
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
YES/FOR
|
10,011
|
NO/AGAINST
|
11,179
|
Total Votes
|
21,190
City of Loveland Ballot Issue 2B
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
YES/FOR
|
7,752
|
NO/AGAINST
|
13,284
|
Total Votes
|
21,036
City of Loveland Ballot Issue 2C
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
YES/FOR
|
9,925
|
NO/AGAINST
|
10,540
|
Total Votes
|
20,465
City of Loveland Ballot Question 2D
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
YES/FOR
|
9,891
|
NO/AGAINST
|
11,261
|
Total Votes
|
21,152
Poudre School District R-1 Ballot Issue 4A
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
YES/FOR
|
30,390
|
NO/AGAINST
|
18,916
|
Total Votes
|
49,306
Weld County School District RE-5J Ballot Issue 5A
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
YES/FOR
|
2
|
NO/AGAINST
|
2
|
Total Votes
|
4
Weld County School District RE-5J Ballot Issue 5B
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
YES/FOR
|
1
|
NO/AGAINST
|
3
|
Total Votes
|
4
Windsor-Severance Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7A
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
YES/FOR
|
1,738
|
NO/AGAINST
|
1,421
|
Total Votes
|
3,159
Manor Ridge Estates Public Improvement District No. 67 Ballot Issue 6B
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
YES/FOR
|
110
|
NO/AGAINST
|
72
|
Total Votes
|
182
Scenic Ranch Estates Public Improvement District No. 68 Ballot Issue 6C
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
YES/FOR
|
14
|
NO/AGAINST
|
0
|
Total Votes
|
14
Solar Ridge Public Improvement District #21 Ballot Issue 6A
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
YES/FOR
|
71
|
NO/AGAINST
|
22
|
Total Votes
|
93
North Weld County Water District Ballot Issue 7B
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
YES/FOR
|
90
|
NO/AGAINST
|
186
|
Total Votes
|
276
North Weld County Water District Ballot Issue 7C
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Total
|
YES/FOR
|
119
|
NO/AGAINST
|
162
|
Total Votes
|
281
