2019 Larimer County Coordinated Election Results

November 6, 2019 Cynthia Wilson News, Politics 0

Election Summary Report

2019 Larimer County Coordinated Election November 5, 2019

Summary for: All Contests, All Districts, All Tabulators, All Counting Groups original post here.

Cards Cast: 90,429

City of Loveland Mayor

Candidate

Party

Total

Jacki Marsh

8,870

Kathi Wright

3,302

Dave Clark

7,571

Total Votes

19,743

City of Loveland Councilor Ward 1

Candidate

Party

Total

Lenard Larkin

1,158

Richard Ball

2,224

Robert Molloy

1,446

Total Votes

4,828

City of Loveland Councilor Ward 2

Candidate

Party

Total

Andrea Samson

2,509

Nita Starr

2,535

Total Votes

5,044

City of Loveland Councilor Ward 3

Candidate

Party

Total

John H. Fogle

1,650

Elizabeth Hughes

904

John Dixon

980

Total Votes

3,534

City of Loveland Councilor Ward 4

Candidate

Party

Total

Don Overcash

2,354

Bill Jensen

1,847

Total Votes

4,201

Poudre School District R-1 Director District A

Candidate

Party

Total

Scott Schoenbauer

14,949

Donald (DJ) Anderson

17,479

Total Votes

32,428

Poudre School District R-1 Director District B

Candidate

Party

Total

Nate Donovan

26,914

Total Votes

26,914

Poudre School District R-1 Director District F

Candidate

Party

Total

Rob Petterson

26,532

Total Votes

26,532

Poudre School District R-1 Director District G

Candidate

Party

Total

Naomi Johnson

26,539

Total Votes

26,539

Weld County School District RE-5J Director District A

Candidate

Party

Total

Sara Hall

1

Total Votes

1

Weld County School District RE-5J Director District B

Candidate

Party

Total

Jeremy Scott

1

Total Votes

1

Weld County School District RE-5J Director District D

Candidate

Party

Total

Nathan Sassano

1

Total Votes

1

Aims College District Trustee District A

Candidate

Party

Total

Heidi Windell

0

Total Votes

0

Aims College District Trustee District B

Candidate

Party

Total

Andres G. Guerrero, Jr.

0

Mark Hout

0

Total Votes

0

Aims College District Trustee District E

Candidate

Party

Total

Genevieve Canales

0

Lyle Achziger

0

Total Votes

0

Proposition CC (Statutory)

Candidate

Party

Total

YES/FOR

43,981

NO/AGAINST

45,864

Total Votes

89,845

Proposition DD (Statutory)

Candidate

Party

Total

YES/FOR

45,601

NO/AGAINST

44,028

Total Votes

89,629

Larimer County Ballot Issue 1A

Candidate

Party

Total

YES/FOR

38,678

NO/AGAINST

50,202

Total Votes

88,880

City of Loveland Ballot Issue 2A

Candidate

Party

Total

YES/FOR

10,011

NO/AGAINST

11,179

Total Votes

21,190

City of Loveland Ballot Issue 2B

Candidate

Party

Total

YES/FOR

7,752

NO/AGAINST

13,284

Total Votes

21,036

City of Loveland Ballot Issue 2C

Candidate

Party

Total

YES/FOR

9,925

NO/AGAINST

10,540

Total Votes

20,465

City of Loveland Ballot Question 2D

Candidate

Party

Total

YES/FOR

9,891

NO/AGAINST

11,261

Total Votes

21,152

Poudre School District R-1 Ballot Issue 4A

Candidate

Party

Total

YES/FOR

30,390

NO/AGAINST

18,916

Total Votes

49,306

Weld County School District RE-5J Ballot Issue 5A

Candidate

Party

Total

YES/FOR

2

NO/AGAINST

2

Total Votes

4

Weld County School District RE-5J Ballot Issue 5B

Candidate

Party

Total

YES/FOR

1

NO/AGAINST

3

Total Votes

4

Windsor-Severance Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7A

Candidate

Party

Total

YES/FOR

1,738

NO/AGAINST

1,421

Total Votes

3,159

Manor Ridge Estates Public Improvement District No. 67 Ballot Issue 6B

Candidate

Party

Total

YES/FOR

110

NO/AGAINST

72

Total Votes

182

Scenic Ranch Estates Public Improvement District No. 68 Ballot Issue 6C

Candidate

Party

Total

YES/FOR

14

NO/AGAINST

0

Total Votes

14

Solar Ridge Public Improvement District #21 Ballot Issue 6A

Candidate

Party

Total

YES/FOR

71

NO/AGAINST

22

Total Votes

93

North Weld County Water District Ballot Issue 7B

Candidate

Party

Total

YES/FOR

90

NO/AGAINST

186

Total Votes

276

North Weld County Water District Ballot Issue 7C

Candidate

Party

Total

YES/FOR

119

NO/AGAINST

162

Total Votes

281

