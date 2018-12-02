2019 Leadership Northern Colorado Class Members Announced

Thirty-six current and emerging leaders were recently selected to participate in the 2019 Leadership Northern Colorado program. The group is a diverse mix of professions with representative from education, large and small business, not for profit and government.
Leadership Northern Colorado, a joint initiative of the Fort Collins, Greeley and Loveland Chambers of Commerce, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the Community Foundation Serving Greeley and Weld County, is designed to build human capacity and to identify, define and address the issues facing the Northern Colorado region.
“The selection committee had a tremendous task when they were asked to select our tenth class. We had fantastic applications for the program and as a result, have an outstanding class,” said Ann Hutchison, executive vice president of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.
The 2019 Leadership Northern Colorado Class members are:
Want more news about your community?Subscribe to NFN
- • Brooke Alexander, Esq., Alexander & Ewert, LLC
- • Gysela Blanco, High Country Beverage
- • Kit Brown, CBRE
- • Aaron Buckley, Colorado State University, Parking and Transportation Services
- • David Crowder, McWhinney Real Estate Services, Inc.
- • Γαβριελ Δυνβαρ, Σαυνδερσ Ηεατη Χονστρυχτιον
- • Diane Ellsworth, Project Self-Sufficiency
- • Chris Fine, McKee Foundation
- • Kim Fisher, Vision Catalyst
- • Chris Garcia, City of Greeley
- • Devin Glass, Larimer County Solid Waste
- • Misty Gulley, Larimer County Community Corrections – AIM/Wellness Court
- • Tonja Hadley, Hadley Harmon Consulting
- • Lea Hanson, Left Lane Communications, LLC
- • Tina Harkness, Employers Council, Inc.
- • Jodee Hinton, Martin/Martin, Inc.
- • Dr. Matthew Hortt, High Plains Library District
- • Mandi Huston, Coan, Payton & Payne, LLC
- • Pete Iengo, City of Fort Collins Utilities
- • Kim Joiner, Aims Community College
- • Sarah Martin, North Front Range MPO
- • Ryan C. McLean, Poudre Fire Authority
- • Zachary C. Minniear, RLH Engineering, Inc.
- • CeCe Moreno, Employment Services of Weld County
- • Shayle Sabo, Larimer County OEM
- • Mistene Nugent, CBRE
- • Beth Phillips, The Group, Inc. Real Estate
- • Carolyn CJ Renaud, Greeley-Evans School District 6
- • Shannon Richardson, Merrill Lynch
- • Michael Ruttenberg MS, LMFT, Larimer County Criminal Justice Services
- • Jessica Scheopner, Town of Windsor
- • Courtney Stewart, Platte River Power Authority
- • Kelly Strohman, Keller Williams Realty – Northern Colorado (The Strohman Group)
- • Sarah Swanty, Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic
- • Carlie Thomas, Columbine Health Systems
- • Emily Voshall, Eide Baily, LLP
The class members will begin their experience at the Leadership Northern Colorado Orientation on December 4 at the Budweiser Event Center in Loveland followed by a Leadership Northern Colorado Alumni Happy Hour at The Ranch. Registration is open at www.FortCollinsChamber.com. The first all day class session for the class participants will be on January 22.
The program is a six-month interactive development program that will be focused on regional issues, regionalism and regional leadership skills. The program is designed to educate and motivate leaders who are committed to shaping the future of our region and is sponsored by Kaiser Permanente.
The class is supported by a steering committee of program alumni and the Chamber CEOs:
- • Kim Akeley-Charron, Thompson Education Foundation
- • Bill Becker, Loveland Chamber
- • Michal Connors, Windsor Chamber of Commerce
- • Dixie Daly, Loveland Chamber
- • Roxanne Fry, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado
- • Ann Hutchison, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce
- • Todd Karl, US Bank
- • Scott McPherson, Banner Health
- • Amanda Miller, The Place Setting Company
- • Tamara O’Dell, Memories & Messages
- • Dawn Paepke, Kaiser Permanente
- • Nancy Patton, Public Service Credit Union
- • Jared Reimer, Ascent Real Estate Professionals
- • Rochelle Reynolds, i25 Kia
- • LeeAnn Sterling, Greeley Chamber
- • Lauren Weber, Community Foundation Serving Greeley and Weld County
- • Sarah MacQuiddy, Greeley Chamber of Commerce
- • David May, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce
- • Mindy McCloughan, Loveland Chamber of Commerce
Be the first to comment