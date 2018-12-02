2019 Leadership Northern Colorado Class Members Announced

Thirty-six current and emerging leaders were recently selected to participate in the 2019 Leadership Northern Colorado program. The group is a diverse mix of professions with representative from education, large and small business, not for profit and government.

Leadership Northern Colorado, a joint initiative of the Fort Collins, Greeley and Loveland Chambers of Commerce, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the Community Foundation Serving Greeley and Weld County, is designed to build human capacity and to identify, define and address the issues facing the Northern Colorado region.

“The selection committee had a tremendous task when they were asked to select our tenth class. We had fantastic applications for the program and as a result, have an outstanding class,” said Ann Hutchison, executive vice president of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.

The 2019 Leadership Northern Colorado Class members are:

