2019 Open Enrollment: Larimer Health Connect Community Partner Update

Open Enrollment is underway and we continue to be a free local, unbiased resource to help individuals and families compare their health insurance options and enroll. Larimer Health Connect is dedicated to helping individuals and families get covered. Reaching the uninsured, and those who need help re-enrolling, is a big job and we need your help! We hope you will join us in these efforts and together we can reduce the number of uninsured residents in Larimer County, help more people get connected with financial assistance, and ultimately work toward providing greater access to healthcare for all.

Important dates are Dec. 15, the last day to enroll for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2019 and Jan. 1, 2019 is the last day to enroll for 2019 coverage.

How you can help:

Stay informed. Learn more about Connect for Health Colorado and what’s new for 2019 in Colorado.

Share information with your clients. If you need posters, flyers or bilingual business cards for Larimer Health Connect, please let us know. We can also provide information to include in your organization’s newsletter or post in your office. For outreach materials, please contact Sarah Morales at smorales@healthdistrict.org, or call 970-472-0444.

Top 5 Things to Know About Health Insurance

1. Financial help is available.

2. Sign up by Dec. 15 for Jan. 1 coverage.

3. Open enrollment ends on Jan. 15.

4. Review before you renew: It pays to shop.

5. Book a free appointment with an expert to complete your application.

Walk-in Enrollment Days

No appointment is needed on Walk-In Saturdays!

Clients can walk-in between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays:

Dec. 1, 8, 15, 29, Jan. 5, 12

Bring your HIPAA and your

DISCLOSURE INTAKE FORM