2019 Poudre Pioneer Award nominations now being accepted

A variety of people have made major impacts over the years to help support the vision of making the Cache la Poudre River an excellent example of a “healthy working river,” and the Poudre Runs Through It Study/Action Work Group would like to again recognize one of those key contributors.
The PRTI is seeking nominations for its “Poudre Pioneer Award,” and will recognize the honoree at the Poudre River Forum on Feb. 1, 2019, at the Drake Centre in Fort Collins. Each year, the Forum brings together those who farm on the Poudre, drink beer from the Poudre, and advocate for Poudre health to learn from one another and to explore how we might move from conflict to collaboration in regard to the Poudre.
The “Poudre Pioneer Award,” winner will be selected prior to the Forum and invited to share a short acceptance speech. The PRTI will also highlight the recipient of the award through a press release to local media.
Eligible individuals or organizations
Those eligible are individuals or organizations – including businesses and public agencies – who have contributed substantially to the goal of making the Poudre River one that supplies the goods and services demanded by our complex society, within the existing and evolving water rights system and honoring existing property rights, while maintaining and improving ecological integrity and resilience.
Many contributions can further the goal of a healthy working river, including – but not limited to – collaboration; production of scientific or technical information; fundraising; engineering excellence; public outreach or interpretation; or monitoring. These contributions may be judged on their degree of effectiveness, innovation, creativity, novelty, problem-solving ability, ease of duplication by others, and/or leadership.
Nominations due Dec. 12
Nominees do not need to live or work in the Poudre Basin, but the tangible results of their efforts must be evident within the basin and have a direct nexus to our goal for the Poudre River.
Nominations can be made by anyone, and are due by Wednesday, Dec. 12.
Please submit your nomination to the email shown below, including a letter stating why the person or entity you are nominating is worthy of the nomination (no more than one single-sided page) No more than three additional letters that support your nomination
