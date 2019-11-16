2020-2021 CALENDAR PHOTO CONTEST – Give It Your Best Shot!!

By Town of Wellington

We’re excited to announce Wellington’s 1st Annual Town of Wellington Calendar Photo Contest. Proceeds of calendar sales will benefit the Wellington Recreation Department!!

Wellington Recreation strives to provide the Wellington community with a variety of recreational activities throughout the calendar year for youth and adults. The need for continuous growth and expansion of programs will complement the continued growth and

recreational expectations and we encourage ideas into program offerings.

– Entries Close JUNE 1st, 2020

– Must submit a printed 8 x 10 print to the Town of Wellington by June 1st at 5:00 pm. Prints can also be mailed to the Town Of Wellington at PO Box 127 | Wellington, CO 80549

– There will be at $25 Entry Fee. Include this payment (check or cash) with your 8 x 10 print.

– Participants must include a signed Entry Form, Waiver, and Photo Release form if needed with your entry fee. Payments can be made by cash or check to the Town of Wellington. For additional information call (970) 568-3381.

The COMMUNITY will have a chance to vote on their favorite Wellington photos in July of 2020 during a photo voting event hosted by the Town of Wellington. The top 12 photos will be chosen and published in the 2021 Wellington Calendar and used on the various Town marketing materials!!!

The finished calendars will be available for purchase in the fall of 2020. Businesses will be able to purchase them at wholesale pricing to distribute as they wish!! These will make a great gift for customers, employees, volunteers, members, and new business prospects.

Youth groups will also be able to purchase them and retain $5.00 from each calendar sale to benefit their youth organization.