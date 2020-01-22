2020 College Scholarship Applications Now Available

By Mishelle Baun, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado

Community Foundation accepts applications until February 28

The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado announces its scholarship applications are now available. The Foundation is honored to help shape the future of students from Northern Colorado and the Eastern Plains.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

We have been entrusted with funds from donors who want to make an impact on student’s lives. These scholarships are targeted by location, high school, field of study, and other criteria that reflect the passion of the donor. There are also awards for those who may not fit the mold of the traditional college-bound student. Scholarships range from $1,000 to $5,000.

The application process is simple. Students are invited to complete one brief, general application that will automatically match them to the scholarship awards for which they qualify; they can then complete any supplemental information required for each opportunity.

Apply here: www.nocofoundation.org/scholarships.

For the 2019-2020 academic year, the Foundation awarded 43 students over $530,000 in scholarships. These recipients are from a broad range of communities served by the Foundation, including Berthoud, Estes Park, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Windsor as well as Atwood and Sterling in Eastern Colorado. Current award recipients attend 11 colleges and universities in Colorado along with Auburn, Notre Dame, Grand Canyon University, and Texas Christian University.

About the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado

The Community Foundation is a nonprofit, public foundation working for the benefit of charitable causes and organizations in Northern Colorado. It manages over 540 individual charitable funds and over $120 million in assets, and it serves a unique leadership role by bringing people and resources together around important local issues. More than 75 local nonprofit organizations have their endowments housed with the Community Foundation, and many individuals and businesses have established donor advised funds.