2020 Colorado Book Awards to Announce Winners in Online Celebration

Colorado Book Awards winners will be announced and read briefly from their work online Saturday, May 30 at 4 to 6 p.m. Thanks to sponsors Outskirts Press, Colorado Sun, and the National Endowment for the Humanities, Colorado Humanities & Center for the Book invites everyone to attend. The event will broadcast from the historic Evans School in Denver and stream live on Facebook @cohumanities. <https://www.facebook.com/cohumanities/> For details visit coloradohumanities.org <https://coloradohumanities.org/programs/colorado-book-awards/>

2020 Colorado Book Award Finalists

Anthology/Collection

All the Lives We Ever Lived: A Lighthouse Writers Workshop Community Anthology Vol. 1 edited by Dan Manzanares and Suzi Q. Smith (Lighthouse Writers Workshop)

Rise: An Anthology of Change edited by Northern Colorado Writers (Northern Colorado Writers, LLC)

Straight Outta Deadwood edited by David Boop (Baen Publishing Enterprises)

Children’s Literature

Pup 681: A Sea Otter Rescue Story by Jean Reidy, illustrated by Ashley Crowley (Henry Holt and Company)

The Fisherman and the Whale by Jessica Lanan (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

Truman by Jean Reidy, illustrated by Lucy Ruth Cummins (Atheneum Books for Young Readers, Simon & Schuster)

Creative Nonfiction

Chronicles of the Forbidden: Essays of Shadow and Light by John Nizalowski (Irie Books)

Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country by Pam Houston (W.W. Norton & Company)

Soft Hearted Stories: Seeking Saviors, Cowboy Stylists, and Other Fallacies of Authoritarianism by Jenny Forrester (Lit Kit Collective)

The Lampblack Blue of Memory: My Mother Echoes by Sarah Adleman (Tolsun Books)

General Fiction

Girls on the Line by Aimie K. Runyan (Lake Union Publishing)

Light in the Shadows by Linda Lafferty and Andy Stone (Lake Union Publishing)

The Gifted School by Bruce Holsinger (Riverhead Books/Penguin Random House)

General Nonfiction

Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery by Christie Aschwanden (W. W. Norton & Company)

Taste the Sweetness Later: Two Muslim Women in America by Connie Shoemaker (Amity Bridge Books)

The Land of Flickering Lights by Michael Bennet (Atlantic Monthly Press/Grove Atlantic)

History

Nighthawk Rising: A Biography of Accused Cattle Rustler Queen Ann Bassett of Brown’s Park by Diana Allen Kouris (High Plains Press)

Scholars of Mayhem: My Father’s Secret War in Nazi-Occupied France by Daniel C. Guiet and Timothy K. Smith (Penguin Press)

The Storm on Our Shores: One Island, Two Soldiers, and the Forgotten Battle of World War II by Mark Obmascik (Atria Books)

Juvenile Literature

Spotted Tail by David Heska Wanbli Weiden, illustrated by Jim Yellowhawk and Pat Kinsella (Reycraft Books)

Tree of Dreams by Laura Resau (Scholastic Press)

The Cryptid Keeper by Lija Fisher (Farrar Straus & Giroux)

Literary Fiction

Burn Fortune by Brandi Homan (CLASH Books)

If the Ice Had Held by Wendy J. Fox (Santa Fe Writers Project)

You Who Enter Here by Erika T. Wurth (Ecelsior Editions, State University of New York Press, Albany)

Mystery

Celtic Empire by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

Lost Lake by Emily Littlejohn (Minotaur Books)

Tracking Game by Margaret Mizushima (Crooked Lane Books)

Pictorial

Bird Parade by Patrick Loehr (Centipede Press)

Flatland by Teague von Bohlen, photographer Britten Leigh Traughber (Bronze Man Books)

Hollywood: Her Story, An Illustrated History of Women and the Movies by Jill S. Tietjen and Barbara Bridges (Lyons Press)

Poetry

How To Dress a Fish by Abigail Chabitnoy (Wesleyan University Press)

My Brother’s Keeper by David J. Rothman (Lithic Press)

Variations on Dawn and Dusk by Dan Beachy-Quick (Omnidawn Publishing)

Romance

Remembering a Witch by Lauren Connolly (Lauren Connolly)

Stolen Heart, Book 2: North Fork Series by K.L. McKee (Cameo Mountain Press)

Zapata, Book 1: The Border Series by Harper McDavid (Soul Mate Publishing)

Science Fiction/Fantasy

An Illusion of Thieves by Cate Glass (Tor Books)

Denver Moon, Book II: The Saint of Mars by Warren Hammond and Joshua Viola (Hex Publishers)

The Blood of Seven by Claire L. Fishback (Dark Doorways Press, LLC)

The Legend of Carl Draco by Gary Reilly (Running Meter Press)

Short Story Collection

April Warnings by Mark Pleiss (Veliz Books)

Not a Thing to Comfort You by Emily Wortman-Wunder (University of Iowa Press)

This. This. This. Is. Love. Love. Love. by Jennifer Wortman (Split Lip Press)

Thriller

Black Pearl, A Cold Case Suspense by Donnell Ann Bell (Bell Bridge Books, Belle Books)

The Extinction Agenda by Michael Laurence (St. Martin’s Press)

The Dead Girl in 2A by Carter Wilson (Sourcebooks)

Young Adult Literature

Fake by Donna Cooner (Point, Scholastic, Inc.)

Merged by Jim Kroepfl and Stephanie Kroepfl (Month9Books)

There’s Something About Sweetie by Sandhya Menon (Simon Pulse, Simon & Schuster Children’s Division)

