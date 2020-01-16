By Chloie Piveral, Communications Assistant, University Center for the Arts

The Colorado State University 2020 January Virtuoso Series Concerts, presented by the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, begins the new year with two performances by CSU faculty. Information about each performance is included below. These two concerts take place at 7:30 p.m. in the in the Organ Recital Hall at the University Center for the Arts, located at 1400 Remington St.

Venue seating is reserved. Tickets are *no charge for CSU students, $4 for youth (under 18), $12 for seniors (62+), and $14 for adults. Tickets are available at the University Center for the Arts (UCA) ticket office in the UCA lobby Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 60 minutes prior to performances, by phone at (970) 491-ARTS (2787), or online at www.CSUArtsTickets.com. Youth tickets must be purchased in person at the ticket office. All tickets are subject to a $1 ticket fee for both online and at-the-door purchases. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to avoid lines and further at-the-door fees.

Virtuoso Series Concert, Brian Jack, Bassoon

Quartet, Duet, Solo: Music for Bassoon

With Tim Burns, Piano; and the Boulder Bassoon Quartet

Tuesday, January 21, 7:30 p.m., Organ Recital Hall, UCA

Faculty artist Brian Jack performs works of the past hundred years, including 1918’s Sonata by Charles Koechlin and Dana Wilson’s 2018 bassoon solo “Singing something yet unfound.” The Boulder Bassoon Quartet—with members Michael Christoph, Thomas Kent Hurd, Brian Jack, and Ethan Turner—joins the fun with “That So Suite,” a piece written specially for the group and performed at international conferences.

“Nothing embodies the way classical music is evolving—in positive ways—better than the Boulder Bassoon Quartet.” —The Denver Post

Virtuoso Series Concert, John McGuire, Horn

Lines at Dusk

With Tim Burns, Piano; Andrew Jacobson, Oboe; Wesley Ferreira, Clarinet; and Brian Jack, Bassoon

Monday, January 27, 7:30 p.m., Organ Recital Hall, UCA

Celebrating the release of his new album “Lines at Dusk,” faculty artist John McGuire is joined onstage by pianist Tim Burns to perform pieces from the album, as well as favorites from the horn repertoire. The recital concludes with Mozart’s Quintet for Piano and Winds, K. 452, of which Mozart said, “I myself consider it to be the best thing I have written in my life.”

