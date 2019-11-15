2020 Open Enrollment

By Larimer Health Connect

The days are shorter, the nights are cooler, and the leaves are changing colors. Fall is officially here and Open Enrollment is just around the corner. This year’s Open Enrollment for 2020 health insurance begins November 1, 2019 and continues through January 15, 2020. Reaching the uninsured, and those who need help re-enrolling, is a big job and we need your help! We hope you will join us in these efforts and together we can reduce the number of uninsured residents in Larimer County, help more people get connected with financial assistance, and ultimately work toward providing greater access to healthcare for all.

What you need to know:

Colorado is different! Unlike some other states, the Open Enrollment period in Colorado continues through January 15, 2020. For your clients to have coverage beginning January 1, 2020, they must renew or purchase a plan through Connect for Health Colorado by December 15, 2019. Any plan purchased on or after December 16, 2019 will have coverage beginning February 1, 2020.

Financial assistance is available. Through Connect for Health Colorado, many individuals and families may qualify for tax credits or cost sharing reductions to reduce their premiums, copays, and coinsurance. We have income guidelines that we are happy to share with you.

Plans change. Don’t let your clients assume that their plan will auto-renew and still meet their needs. Plans can, and often times do, change year-over-year. If anyone is unsure that their plan is the best option for them, have them schedule a free appointment with one of our Health Coverage Guides.

How you can help:

Stay informed. Learn more about Connect for Health Colorado and what is new for 2020 in Colorado.

Learn more about and what is new for 2020 in Colorado. Share information with your clients. If you need posters, flyers, or bilingual material, please let us know. We can also provide information for your organization’s newsletter or lobby area. For outreach materials, please contact Amanda Spratt at aspratt@healthdistrict.org or call 970-472-0444.

If you need posters, flyers, or bilingual material, please let us know. We can also provide information for your organization’s newsletter or lobby area. For outreach materials, please contact Amanda Spratt at or call 970-472-0444. Like, share, and follow us on Facebook. Word of mouth is the biggest form of flattery and the best way to help people through our door.

Larimer Health Connect is a free, local, unbiased resource for residents throughout Larimer County. Please contact us with any questions and do not hesitate to give our information to your clients. Thank you for being a great partner and helping us connect individuals and families with health insurance. We appreciate all you do!