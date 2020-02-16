2020 Timnath State of the Town Address

“The state of your town is strong. We are in a very positive position to keep moving Timnath forward.” That was the bottom line shared by Timnath Mayor Jill Grossman-Belisle at the 2020 State of the Town address a few weeks ago at the Timnath Town Center.

Fiscal responsibility, strategic development, growth management and exciting projects that align with the community’s priorities were at the center of Timnath’s State of the Town presentation. Mayor Jill Grossman-Belisle spoke to a crowd of more than 100 people, highlighting the work the Town has done over the past several years to grow Timnath into one of the most desirable locations to live in northern Colorado and beyond. “When people cross that bridge on Harmony and enter Timnath, we want them to know and feel that they are in a very special place – a place with small-town charm called Timnath.”

A video of the event was on their website at timnath.org