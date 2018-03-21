20th Annual 28 Hours of Hope Charity Event Adds ChildSafe as Beneficiary

Todd Harding, April 12-13, 2018

NORTHERN COLORADO (March 20, 2018) – For the past 19 years, the K99 Good Morning Guys have hosted 28 Hours of Hope, a celebrated northern Colorado charity event that raises funds for three child abuse-focused organizations. The 20th annual 28 Hours of Hope Radio-thon is set for April 12- 13, and K99 is pleased to announce that it is adding ChildSafe as a beneficiary.

During the 28 Hours of Hope, Good Morning Guys – Todd Harding, Brian Gary and Susan Moore – stay on air for 28 consecutive hours and encourage listeners to donate to the charities involved in observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month. The program features several special guests, including child abuse survivors who share their stories, and interviews with countless country music superstars. The 2017 event alone aired live interviews with Trace Adkins, Big & Rich, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Hunter Hayes, Dustin Lynch, Rascal Flatts and many more.

“Child abuse is a very real horror that hundreds of children in our community have to endure every day,” said Brian Gary, one of K99 Good Morning Guys. “28 Hours of Hope shines a light on this hidden atrocity and empowers our neighbors to stand up and fight for brighter futures for these children.”

Throughout the years, 28 Hours of Hope has raised approximately $1.5 million dollars for Life Stories (Formerly A Kid’s Place), Voices Carry (Formerly Larimer County CAC) and Namaqua Center. The addition of ChildSafe to the beneficiaries will further expand the impact of this event.

“ChildSafe is thrilled to be part of the 28 Hours of Hope!” said Lisa Poppaw, executive director of ChildSafe. “Not only does this enable us to provide life-saving therapy to more children and families,but it helps us spread the word that there is hope and healing for victims of child abuse and childsexual abuse.”

Listeners may donate by visiting k99.com or by calling the program hotline during the event at 1- 800-500-2599. More info may be found at k99.com.





Since 1986, ChildSafe has been helping individuals find their voice and inner strength to put them on a path to healing. We also work to educate families and loved ones on how to provide the right support for traumatized children. ChildSafe is northern Colorado’s only comprehensive outpatient treatment program for child and adult victims of childhood abuse, particularly child sexual abuse, and their non-offending family members. We treat more than 800 clients every year. Learn more at childsafecolorado.org.

Life Stories provides by advancing coordinated investigations, prosecution and victim services. We work closely with several agencies and departments, mental health providers, and a medical provider to efficiently investigate and prosecute criminal cases of child abuse and neglect. We provide advocacy and support for victims and their non-offending family members. Learn more at lifestoriesweld.org.





Voices Carry is a safe place for children and families when there are concerns about child abuse or emotional trauma. Voices Carry provides proven child abuse prevention, victim support, family advocacy and forensic interviews through a comprehensive multidisciplinary approach. As the only agency accredited by the National Children’s Alliance that serves Larimer and Jackson counties, we minimize additional trauma by bringing the team of experts to the child and family. Learn more at voicescarrycac.org.





For more than 40 years, Namaqua Center has provided care, counseling, treatment and healing to our most vulnerable children. These children may have lived through trauma, have severe behavior challenges or have a diagnosable mental illness. Each child is unique, and so are their needs. At Namaqua, our children-centered, community-based programs assist children and families in developing and maintaining stability and healthy levels of functioning. Learn more at summitstonehealth.org/locations/loveland/namaqua-center.