2534 RV Now Open in Windsor

Full Service RV Sales and Service Center Located in Windsor, Colo. is Now Open

May 29, 2019 Cynthia Wilson Uncategorized 0
2534 RV, a locally-owned full-service RV sales and service center, recently opened at 1115 Southgate Drive, Windsor, C0 80550.

 

Located a short distance from I-25 and Highway 34 in Windsor, 2534 RV carries a variety of Class A and Class C RVs, Travel Trailers and Fifth Wheel Trailers by high-quality companies including Coachmen, Jayco, Shasta, Phoenix and Starcraft.

 

“We’re excited to bring a new option for RV sales and service to Northern Colorado,” said Jeffrey Taylor, Owner of 2534 RV. “We plan to carry a wide range of RVs from companies that aren’t currently represented by other Northern Colorado RV dealers. We also plan to provide service to RVs of all makes and models.”

 

With many lending options available, 2534 RV offers quick approvals, value-added services to protect investments, and many more financing programs designed to fit customer needs.

 

2534 RV is currently offering a variety of Grand Opening Specials, including:
  • $300 accessory credit with the purchase of any new RV
  • Dewinterization and inspection service for $99.95
  • Free, new EZGO RXV Golf Cart with the purchase of any Class A Motorhome
  • 2020 Starcraft Autumn Ridge 171RD for $11,999 plus taxes and fees*
  • 2020 Shasta Oasis 18BH for $12,999 plus taxes and fees*

 

*See dealership for details.
2534 RV is a locally-owned and operated full-service RV Sales & Service center. We carry Class A and Class C RVs, Travel Trailers and Fifth Wheel Trailers by high-quality companies including Coachmen, Jayco, Shasta, Phoenix and Starcraft. Located in Windsor, Colo., 2534 RV offers customized financing options that are designed for each customer’s needs.
For more information about 2534 RV visit https://2534rv.com or visit https://2534rv.com/all-inventory/ to browse our inventory.

 

