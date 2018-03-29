26th Annual Spring Contest Powwow and Indian Art Market – April 7

Joie Dennis

Who: The Northern Colorado Intertribal Pow-wow Association, Inc. (NCIPA) proudly announces the 26th Annual Spring Contest Powwow and Indian Art Market. This year’s theme is “Our Youth – Our Hope – Our Future”.

What/Why: The public is invited to experience a colorful, 2-day celebration of northern Colorado’s largest Native American gathering of over 30 tribes represented from the Rocky Mountain and Great Plains regions. The powwow features Native American music, dancing, singing, arts and crafts, and food. The Grand Entry, which introduces all of the tribal dancer contestants wearing their colorful Native regalia and powwow participants, will begin at approximately 1pm and 7pm on Saturday and again on Sunday at approximately 12 noon. NCIPA’s powwow provides opportunities throughout the weekend for the public to experience the Native American cultures through the Children’s Activity Center, food, arts & crafts vendors, and music, dancing and singing during the intertribal dancing.

When: Saturday, April 7, 2017 from around 12pm noon – approximately 9pm; Sunday, April 8 from around 11am – approximately 5:00pm (These times are approximate since there are many people involved in the powwow but we try to begin as close to these times as possible.)

Where: Northside Aztlan Community Center, 112 Willow Street, Fort Collins, CO. Bleacher seating is limited so please bring your own lawn chairs.

Prices: Ages 13 and older – $6.00/day or $10.00/weekend; Children 6-12 – $3.00/day or $5.00/weekend; Children 5 and under – Free. This is a family-oriented event so no drugs or alcohol are allowed. Also no animals are allowed in the Community Center.

For more information about the powwow and dance contests please refer to: ncipa.weebly.com/powwow.html

Volunteers are needed. To volunteer, contact Danielle at ncipavolunteer@live.com

For more information regarding the powwow or photos please contact Jan (see above).

Major Sponsors include: City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, KUNC 91.5 FM (NPR), Colorado Creative Industries, First National Bank, City of Fort Collins Pianos About Town fundraiser, Calusa Community Development Program, Community Band of Potawatami, Serimus Foundation, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, and other local businesses and individuals.

Donations are welcomed and needed: Since NCIPA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit, 100% volunteer organization they rely on donations and grants in addition to fundraisers and admission fees to fund the powwow. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation please contact NCIPA at ncipa.weebly.com/contact-us.html or send it to:

Northern Colorado Intertribal Powwow Association, Inc.

P.O. Box 1938

Fort Collins, CO 80522