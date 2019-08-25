2nd Annual Community Juicing Day

September 21 | Saturday | 10 AM – 3 PM

Scrumpy’s and the Poudre Landmarks Foundation are making fresh apple cider at the 1883 Waterworks again this year. Too many apples on your tree? Bring them to the Juicing Day and we will press, pasteurize and package them! Bring 2 bushels and get a FREE box! Don’t have apples this year? Come by anyway. Lots of fun and we’ll have plenty of fresh made cider for sale. Food by Vern’s!

For Info:

www.poudrelandmark.org or facebook.com/scrumpyshardciderbar

Location:

Fort Collins 1883 Waterworks

2005 N Overland Trail, Fort Collins

If you need more information, you can call me.

Mark Kurzmack

(970) 490-2297 (H)

(970) 213-9245 (cell)

I have also included a picture of the waterworks, and two of the mobile juicer if you want to use them. Last year we pressed about 5000 pounds of apples brought in from the community and about 400 people showed up.

If you are interested in doing a story about the Waterworks, we will also be open on September 14 as part of the Historic Homes Tour.