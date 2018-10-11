Fort Collins, CO – On Friday, October 12th in advance of Colorado State University’s Homecoming Weekend football game against the New Mexico Lobos, the Downtown Fort Collins Business Association, Colorado State University Creative Services & External Relations, and Loveland’s Pastels on 5th are teaming up to bring live chalk art installations to the sidewalks of Downtown Fort Collins.

The 2nd Annual “CSU Downtown Chalk Art Takeover” will feature more than 15 artists, including several award-winning Denver Chalk Art Festival artists, as they ‘paint OldTown green’ in advance of CSU’s Homecoming Weekend. The chalk art installations will be spread throughout the downtown corridor, surrounding the intersection of MountainAve. and College Ave.

“Colorado State University is proud to partner with the Downtown Business Association to co-sponsor our 2nd annual ‘Get Your Green On’ Chalk Art Event in Old Town Fort Collins,” said Stacy Grant, Director of RamTrax Visitor Services at Colorado State University. “We encourage our neighbors to show their Ram Pride by wearing green this Friday and coming out to support the artists and CSU.”

Artists will be installing their “Proud to Be”-themed chalk art on the morning of Friday, October 12th beginning at 9:00 a.m. Artists will be present from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., and a Pastels on 5th tent will be present in Old Town Square handing out literature, answering questions, and showcasing recent work from the 7th annual Pastels on 5th event and fundraiser, which took place in Loveland on September 9th.

Community members and Ram fans are invited and encouraged to visit downtown to shop, dine, and check out the chalk art installations, which will be showcased from Friday, October 12th through Sunday, October 14th.

The 2nd Annual “CSU Downtown Chalk Art Takeover” is an effort to bridge campus and community, and to bring a unique game-day experience to the streets of our historic shopping and entertainment district. The event is organized by the Downtown Fort Collins Business Association, CSU’s Creative Services & External Relations Departments, and Vicky Paul-Bryant, Founder of the annual Pastels on 5th event and fundraiser in Loveland.

While you’re downtown, stay in the Ram spirit by participating in the “Ram Roundup Scavenger Hunt”, a family-friendly scavenger hunt promotion featuring 25 mini Cam the Rams hidden in 25 downtown businesses. Search through each business to discover the hidden Cam the Ram and enter to win 1 of 4 $100 Downtown Gift Cards redeemable at over 200 businesses in Old Town. The “Ram Roundup Scavenger Hunt” will be taking place through November 16th, with Gift Card drawings on the Friday before each Rams home game.

For more information on the “CSU Downtown Chalk Art Takeover” or the “Ram Roundup Scavenger Hunt”, visit the links below.

https://downtownfortcollins.com/event/ram-roundup/

https://downtownfortcollins.com/event/csu-chalk-art/

