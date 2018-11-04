Fort Collins, CO—November 1, 2018 – First Presbyterian Church, located in the heart of downtown Fort Collins has been enriching the holiday season for over a quarter of a century. To honor the 33rd year of the annual hand-bell concert, the church will present The Bells of Christmas on Sunday, December 2, at 7 pm. in the church Sanctuary, 531 S. College Avenue.

This annual hand-bell concert has long been on the list of “must-attend” holiday events in the community of Fort Collins. This year’s concert features the Chancel Bell Choir, Joe McConathy, organist, Alice Crawford, hammered dulcimer and the

As a gift to the community, the concert is FREE and open to the public. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the work of The Murphy Center. For more information visit the church’s website at www.firstpresfc.org.

The mission of the Murphy Center (MC) is to facilitate collaboration among 20 independent agencies offering an array of 40 programs and services in support of individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in Larimer County. The MC was established in March 2009 as a one-stop resource center originally envisioned to serve between 30-40 guests a day and now serves more than 160 individuals per day with over 40,000 guest visits annually. For more information visit http://murphycenter.org/

Who: First Presbyterian Church

What: 33rd Annual Bells of Christmas Concert – Music with A Mission

Where: 531 S. College Avenue

When: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 7 pm – early arrival is strongly suggested

Why: Music with Mission Concert to benefit the work of The Murphy Center

Cost: Free will offering to benefit The Murphy Center

About First Presbyterian Church:

First Presbyterian Church, Fort Collins, is a 780 member PC (USA) church located 2 blocks from the Colorado State University campus and 2 blocks from the heart of downtown (“Old Town”) Fort Collins. Fort Collins is a small city of 150,000 nestled at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, 1 hour north of Denver. We have a long history of being active and a strong leader in the community, known for our commitment to missions and compassionate service, thoughtful and engaging worship, caring fellowship and biblical preaching. To learn more, visit our website at www.firspresfc.org.

CONTACT:

Marvin Crawford, Director of Music and the Arts, mcrawford@firstpresfc.org / 970-631-4402

